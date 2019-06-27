Miami Moonglow for Booker and Klobuchar

We may be too obsessed with gotcha questions and viral moments to understand the contours of this opening-gun event. Seven months before the Iowa caucuses, all the candidates (with the exception of Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, who will appear in Miami Thursday night, for the second of the two debates) are, in effect, introducing themselves to the voters. Even Elizabeth Warren, conspicuously placed center stage, used part of her closing statement to explain that she grew up in hard-scrabble circumstances dreaming of becoming a public school teacher.

Debates such as these provide chances for credible candidates to move up in the rankings by making the most of their opportunities. By my impressionistic reckoning, the most successful candidates Wednesday night were two senators who started the campaign with promise but have never—up until now—had their moment. A small cheer for Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar.

Booker (who talked the longest, at nearly eleven minutes spread out over the two-hour debate) had a number of moments that came across powerfully on television. For example, the New Jersey senator—who represents a state where half the largest drug companies in the nation are headquartered—was asked pointedly whether he believes that the manufacturers of opioids should be subject to criminal sanctions for their actions.