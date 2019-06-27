Miami Moonglow for Booker and Klobuchar

Warren was expected to be the pivot point around which the debate revolved—and she was during the first segments on the economy. In fact, the tag-team NBC moderators initially called upon Warren so often that it was beginning to seem like, in this debate, the politically rich got richer, which is not exactly her philosophy.

Warren’s answers were consistently strong and confident: “Giant corporations have exactly one loyalty, and that is to profits.” Her passion was evident in virtually every response, but the short-answer format (60 seconds was treated as the equivalent of a Senate filibuster) eliminated much of the Happy Warrior joy that she can radiate in backyard settings in Iowa.

Some of the after-action debate analysis suggested that Warren had made a significant error in explicitly endorsing for the first time the eventual elimination of private health insurance under the Medicare for All plan. As she put it during the debate, “I understand there are a lot of politicians who say, ‘oh, it’s just not possible; we just can’t do it.’ ... What they’re really telling you is they just won’t fight for it. Well, health care is a basic human right, and I will fight for basic human rights.”

In truth, Warren’s entire campaign is predicated on staking out positions—such as a wealth tax—that are the antithesis of play-it-safe Democratic politics. Modulating her position on health care might prove to be politically advantageous if she turns out to be the nominee, but that kind of temporizing is not her style and would undermine her political persona.

O’Rourke, one of the three candidates on the debate stage to speak Spanish, had an uneven night. His best moment came when asked about his position on humanitarian intervention in places where America has no vital strategic interests. Rather than equivocating, he said directly, “The answer is yes, but that action should always be undertaken with allies and partners and friends. When the United States presents a united front, we have a much better chance of ... preventing the kind of genocide ... that we saw in Rwanda.”

But at other times, O’Rourke’s garrulous “I met a young man who ...” style of recounting a political anecdote failed to work within the rigid time constraints. And, on my TV at least, O’Rourke looked like he had hired Richard Nixon’s make-up man from his 1960 debate with John Kennedy.

Post-debate analysis is a risky calling—and perhaps the real story of Wednesday night may turn out to be that Julian Castro or Jay Inslee was the candidate who achieved lift off. There are no certainties in this game, only hunches. And, thus, I will go with my initial impression that Booker and Klobuchar were the candidates who got a much-needed boost.