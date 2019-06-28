Joe Biden: Bruised Over Busing, But Still Standing

Harris then flicked at Biden’s recent comments about collaborating in the Senate on legislation with arch-segregationists like Mississippi’s James Eastland before adding (and you could almost imagine the shiv in her hands), “You also worked with them to oppose busing.”

There was a brief TV image of Biden—looking profoundly sad with his lips tightly closed—as Harris made the issue personal: “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me.”

Biden tried to explain himself several ways—and merely illustrated the adage, “In politics, if you’re explaining, you’re losing.” Ultimately, he took refuge in a technical argument that, while true, was far from inspirational: “I did not oppose busing in America. What I opposed is busing ordered by the Department of Education.”

The truth, which is very hard to express in a 2019 context, is that Biden probably believed he would have been a one-term Delaware senator had he embraced federally mandated cross-district busing in the 1970s. NBC’s Steve Kornacki posted on Twitter a 1974 poll of Delaware voters that showed that three-quarters of the electorate opposed busing to achieve racial balance.

There is nothing that political pundits and armchair pollsters at home love as much as a flash of emotional drama in the midst of a presidential debate. And that is why everyone in the world watching American TV—whether they are in Ulan Bator, Ukraine, or Utah—will see an endless reel of Harris confronting Biden.

The danger, though, lies in over-hyping the lasting significance of this (cliché alert) viral moment more than seven months before the Iowa caucuses. While a strong performance throughout the evening will undoubtedly boost Harris’s fundraising and maybe her poll ratings, Biden still left the stage in his accustomed place as the candidate of Obama era continuity.

Were it not for Harris, Colorado Senator Michael Bennet—a late entry into the presidential race—might have gotten more attention from a solid performance as he tried to stake out his credentials as a leading moderate in the field.

Pete Buttigieg, who not too long ago was the starburst candidate of 2019, did a fine job defending his record in South Bend, Indiana, after the police shooting of a black man. As Buttigieg said with laudable honesty, “The officer says he was attacked with a knife, but he didn’t have his body camera on. It’s a mess. And we’re hurting.”

But a debate with a rigid 60-second clock is not the best format for Buttigieg’s soft-spoken commentary. Sanders, on the other hand, even with neatly combed hair, demonstrated once again (as if anyone ever doubted) that his vocal range goes from loud to louder to loudest.

In short, it was a great night for Kamala Harris and an evening unlikely to be included in Joe Biden’s lifetime highlight reel. But no one should be stunned if—in a week or two—the Democratic race looks mostly like it did before 20 candidates made their pilgrimage to Miami.