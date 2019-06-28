Joe Biden: Bruised Over Busing, But Still Standing

Thursday night, two California Democrats went after Joe Biden: Eric Swalwell, a little-known, 38-year-old congressman, and Senator Kamala Harris, long seen as a major challenger who had been left frustrated on the sidelines, as first Pete Buttigieg and then Elizabeth Warren surged.

Swalwell failed in his bold and unexpected attempt. And Harris—whose deftly executed attack on Biden’s civil-rights record dominated the soundbite wars—left the former vice president rocked, but still standing.

Early in the debate, Swalwell recalled Biden coming before the California Democratic Convention during his first presidential bid in 1987 and declaring, “It’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans.” Swalwell did not mention in the debate that John Kennedy coined that line, but hopefully at the time he first used it, Biden (who later had his own plagiarism problems) credited JFK’s Inaugural Address.