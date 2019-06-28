Take Marianne Williamson Seriously

If you were going to imagine a Democratic version of Donald Trump, what would it look like? One version of this thought experiment produces someone who resembles Bernie Sanders—an “extremist” who riles up his base with unreasonable promises and threatens to tear the entire system down. But that is only superficially Trump-like.



We might say, instead, that a Democratic Trump would be a proper outsider, with a great deal of TV experience giving her both name recognition and some degree of respect among the “base” despite the “establishment” not taking her seriously. She may have been initially a fairly apolitical figure, but she is canny enough to understand that entering politics means not promising to be above the fray, but acting determined to defeat the villain occupying the White House. She could dabble in fringe views—she may even have a history of dubious tweets the elites send around to scoff at—but her pre-politics status as a mass pop cultural figure has the odd benefit of inoculating her against the political media’s attempts to define her as outside the mainstream.



If the superficial version of “Democratic Trump” resembles him aesthetically, the proper version would be closer to his opposite: Not just female but powerfully and unabashedly feminine, aiming her message not at the raging car dealer dad but the anxious Wellness Mom.

