The Myth of the Welfare Queen

She may very well have also suffered from mental illness. At her first trial over welfare fraud, her attorney asserted that she “was incapable of knowing whether or not she was telling the truth” and had her evaluated by psychiatrists. In 1978, three of her lawyers said the same and two psychiatrists found she was “psychotic.” A public defender representing her in 1994 similarly told a judge she couldn’t partake in her own defense because “she was vague, tangential, and related facts which were extremely improbable, if not impossible.” A series of experts examined her over the next years and couldn’t make firm conclusions about her mental health, but she reported hearing voices and having visions, had trouble with abstract thought, and appeared to be delusional. Her behavior certainly seems to have followed clear and disturbing patterns. Every chance she got, she used fake names to sign up for public benefits, even when it led authorities right back to her. She did not seem capable of telling the truth, even in small matters like her own name.

In September 1974, the Chicago Tribune ran a story about Taylor’s welfare fraud, launching her infamy. While that story focused on the lack of a crackdown on such cases overall, it quickly caused a national sensation focused on Taylor herself. United Press International ran a story shortly after the Tribune’s in more than 11,000 newspapers across the country declaring that “For Linda Taylor, welfare checks are a way of life.” The papers wrote their own headlines, and it was in the Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester, New York that she was first dubbed the “welfare queen.”

She wasn’t the first woman to be crowned with the epithet. But, as Levin notes, Linda Taylor “was a real person, not some anonymous, maybe even fictional character in a newspaper or magazine. She could be found, and she could be punished for what she’d done.” She imbued a shadowy idea with a human shape. “Taylor’s mere existence gave credence to a slew of pernicious stereotypes about poor people and black women,” Levin writes. “If one welfare queen walked the earth, then surely others did, too.”