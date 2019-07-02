Is Anyone Surprised Iran Has Returned to Enrichment?

The U.S. is depleting diplomatic good will on this issue without a clear strategy or goal: Iran, even if it wanted to reach a deal with the U.S., does not know what it is being asked to do. At least under President Obama, the goal was clear: never build a nuclear weapon and stay at least one year away from being able to do so. By contrast, Trump first said Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, then said it must also renounce terrorism, the latter goal left undefined. Before that, Secretary Mike Pompeo laid out his famous 12 steps Iran must take to become a “normal” nuclear state. It is far from clear that Trump supports those, or that the 12 steps if met would be enough to satisfy John Bolton, who has long pushed publicly for regime change.

So, lacking a clear set of presidentially-endorsed benchmarks to meet, and facing increased economic and military pressure, Iran has decided to start pulling back from its nuclear obligations. While Iran may feel justified in following Trump’s move and violating the terms of the JCPOA, such steps also move Iran, Europe and the U.S. further away from a negotiated or peaceful settlement. This plays into the hands of John Bolton and other hardliners who are prepared to risk a conflict and escalation to achieve their ambition of getting rid of the current regime in Tehran.

If, as Trump has said, he does not want a war with Iran, it is far past time for his administration to provide some clarity about what the U.S. seeks to achieve with Iran and why. The highest priority should be to define what kind of nuclear restrictions the U.S. wants Iran to accept. The last time John Bolton was in government during the George W. Bush Administration, the U.S. goal was zero enrichment. That failed spectacularly and left Iran with 15,000 spinning centrifuges, weeks away from being able to build a nuclear weapon. On Monday, the White House Press statement in response to Iranian enrichment seemed to be returning to this previously disastrous strategy: “We must restore the longstanding nonproliferation standard of no enrichment for Iran.” It’s not hard to see John Bolton’s fingerprints on such a line, which lacks any legal justification.

Obama concluded his time in office with Iran one year away from a bomb and facing 15 plus years of binding constraints, as well as a permanent ban on both weapons and weapon-related activities. It is far past time for Trump to define what he considers a successful outcome, and propose a process capable of achieving it. If, as seems more and more likely, his goal is something unachievable, like zero enrichment, then it will be clear to both Iran and the world that the U.S. under this administration is not serious about a negotiated settlement. Iran will only increase its leverage over the U.S. by dealing directly with Europe. Short of a clear statement of achievable U.S. goals, Iran will continue to move further away from the confines of the nuclear deal and the world will move closer and closer to calamity in the Gulf. A war with Iran serves no one’s interests and could lead to a full-blown nuclear arms race between Iran, Saudi Arabia and Israel, with chaotic and possibly disastrous consequences. Even an Administration as poorly coordinated and lacking in strategic thought as the current one can see that is bad for America and the world.