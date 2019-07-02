How Old Is Too Old to Be President?

Are Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders too old to be president? Donald Trump—who, at 73, is not much younger than the 76-year-old Biden and the 77-year-old Sanders—thinks so. Asked by reporters back in April if someone can be “too old” to be president, Trump flattered himself. “Well, I think that—I just feel like a young man. I’m so young. I can’t believe it. I’m the youngest person. I am a young, vibrant man. I look at Joe—I don’t know about him. I don’t know…. I would never say anyone is too old, but I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy. I think you people know that better than anybody.”

It was a typically reflexive Trump answer—redirecting criticism that could just as easily be leveled at him—but it did hit at a growing concern. Trump himself was the oldest person ever elected to a first-term. Biden and Sanders would also break that record should they win; the just-turned-70 Elizabeth Warren would come close. But Trump’s scribbling enablers aside, Democratic voters don’t seem to mind. Yes, Biden and Sanders have both taken hits in opinion surveys since last week’s debates, but they’ve consistently polled in the top two for most of the year. (That said, polling also suggests that Democrats think their platonic presidential candidate is about two decades younger than Biden and Sanders.)



At the first Democratic debate, Representative Eric Swalwell (who just happens to be 38 years old) made the most explicit argument yet that the party needed a new generation of leaders—at least one of whom undoubtedly bears an uncanny resemblance to Eric Swalwell. “I was 6 years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic Convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans. That candidate was then-Senator Joe Biden,” said Swallwell staring across the Miami stage at his balding opponent.



“Joe Biden was right when he said that 32 years ago. He is still right today,” the California Dem continued. “If we are going to solve the issue, pass the torch. If we are going to solve climate chaos, pass the torch. If we want to end gun violence and solve student debt, pass the torch.”

