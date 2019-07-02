How Old Is Too Old to Be President?

Are Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders too old to be president? Donald Trump—who, at 73, is not much younger than the 76-year-old Biden and the 77-year-old Sanders—thinks so. Asked by reporters back in April if someone can be “too old” to be president, Trump flattered himself. “Well, I think that—I just feel like a young man. I’m so young. I can’t believe it. I’m the youngest person. I am a young, vibrant man. I look at Joe—I don’t know about him. I don’t know…. I would never say anyone is too old, but I know they’re all making me look very young, both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy. I think you people know that better than anybody.”

It was a typically reflexive Trump answer—redirecting criticism that could just as easily be leveled at him—but it did hit at a growing concern. Trump himself was the oldest person ever elected to a first term. Biden and Sanders would also break that record should they win; the just-turned-70 Elizabeth Warren would come close. But Trump’s scribbling enablers aside, Democratic voters don’t seem to mind. Yes, Biden and Sanders have both taken hits in opinion surveys since last week’s debates, but they’ve consistently polled in the top two for most of the year. (That said, polling also suggests that Democrats think their Platonic ideal of a presidential candidate is about two decades younger than Biden and Sanders.)

