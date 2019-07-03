The Kids Aren’t Alright

By the time Trump actually ran in 2016, he had assembled an inchoate set of ideas for voters: the nation’s elite have failed us, foreign countries are taking advantage of us, trade deals are hurting us, immigrants are attacking us, and so on. But the fundamental dynamic—using his political career to further his personal and business interests—never really went away. Trump’s campaign spent roughly $12 million in 2016 to reimburse his companies for using Trump properties for events and his private aircraft to travel there. His inaugural committee also spent millions of dollars at his Washington, D.C. hotel in 2017, reportedly paying above market value in some instances.

What’s the point of enriching yourself if you can’t help your kids along the way? Neither Ivanka nor Jared has the experience or expertise to advise a president. It’s impossible to imagine that they would be top White House advisers if any of the 320 million other Americans in this country were president. Neither of them draw a salary from their jobs, but their personal wealth makes that a moot point. Maybe they’re building experience for political careers they might seek after the elder Trump leaves office. Maybe they’re building connections and visibility to cash in later. Whatever rewards they reap, they are surely unearned.

Not everybody is happy with this state of affairs, of course. “It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” New York Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter over the weekend. “It hurts our diplomatic standing when the President phones it in & the world moves on. The U.S. needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.” Bringing in a qualified diplomat, however, would contract Trump’s entire approach to governance. This is a president, after all, who eschews expertise unless it validates his assumptions and trusts his gut over the warnings and experience of others.

Trump’s nepotism would be easier to overlook if Ivanka and Jared had a net positive impact on the country. His son-in-law deserves some credit for bringing the White House on board with the First Step Act last year, giving a modest boost to criminal-justice reform. But the duo has also had a corrosive influence on other aspects of Trump’s presidency. The two have contributed to the West Wing’s chaos by maneuvering to oust other staffers who stymied or resisted them, including former Chief of Staff John Kelly. By reportedly encouraging his father-in-law to fire James Comey, Jared also helped transform the Russia investigation into a two-year political nightmare for the president.

The worst damage may be in foreign policy. His Middle East peace proposal landed with a thud last month. Jared’s habit of engaging in back-channel negotiations with foreign leaders often undermines the State Department and other U.S. diplomats. Rex Tillerson, the former secretary of state, told Congress last month that he once discovered Mexico’s foreign minister was in town when he stumbled across him and Jared at dinner at a D.C. restaurant. He even uses WhatsApp to chat with the likes of Mohammed bin Salman—the Saudi crown prince who ordered the murder and dismemberment of a Washington Post columnist last year—instead of more secure methods of communication.