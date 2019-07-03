The Growing Toll of the Global Gag Rule

AMODEFA refused to sign the gag rule—and lost 60 percent of their budget.

In 2017, the Trump administration expanded the rule far beyond any previous iteration. Earlier versions of the gag rule said international family-planning NGOs could not “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning.” The Trump version, officially, and according to experts somewhat misleadingly titled “Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance,” expanded the ban to all foreign health organizations receiving U.S. dollars. Under this new iteration of the ban, it doesn’t matter whether an NGO is preventing and treating HIV/AIDS, malaria, tuberculosis, poor sanitation, or malnutrition; if it “promotes” abortion—i.e. so much as offers a referral to a local abortion provider, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s clarification earlier this year—U.S. aid is yanked. The U.S. is the largest global health donor in the world, spending $7.4 billion in 2018, often in parts of the world where alternate funding is not available. The effect of such a policy is enormous.

To retain funding, foreign nonprofits aren’t allowed to discuss abortion with political leaders and government officials, or suggest policy recommendations, or promote changes to a country’s laws that involve abortion. They can’t make referrals to local abortion providers or run public information campaigns on abortion. If a patient asks her doctor where she might find an abortion—even if abortion is legal in that country, as it is in half of the countries affected by the rule—the doctor risks losing a major source of funding for answering. (So far, First Amendment protections have kept conservative administrations from applying the gag rule to U.S.–based organizations, meaning American NGOs like Pathfinder International can continue to offer HIV prevention services with governmental funds while offering abortion services using other funds. But this discrepancy may soon end if the Trump administration’s domestic gag rule proposal continues to survive court challenges.)

In theory, the policy allows for advice and referrals in cases of rape, incest, or life-threatening complications. But in practice, when organizations don’t know exactly what “actively promoting” abortion means, they tend to shy away from the conversation entirely.

“It’s incredibly sinister. And when it comes to development assistance for health, it’s actually deadly,” said Asia Russell, the Uganda-based executive director of the nonprofit Health GAP (Global Access Project). In the shadow cast by the global gag rule, she says, unsafe abortions—a major contributor to women’s health issues and maternal death—increase dramatically. And this revised rule prevents women from accessing other important, life-saving health services as well.

“Women in particular need one-stop shopping. They’re trying to make money to put their kids through school, they’re trying to care for those kids—they’re trying to do everything,” Russell told me. “If you tell a woman, ‘Go to these three clinics,’ they won’t. They’ll go to the one that they think is the most important.” That might mean taking their child for a nutritional assessment rather than treating their own cervical cancer, for example. Clinics that do everything—including reproductive health—are becoming more rare under the gag rule.