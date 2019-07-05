Did the Mexican People Really Win?

On July 1, 2018, the night of the election of president Andres Manuel López Obrador, I joined several friends to make our way to Mexico City’s Zócalo—the central square of this sprawling metropolis—where López Obrador would give his acceptance speech. Triumphant AMLO supporters flooded the streets. Firecrackers and car horns punctuated the celebratory hubbub. Confetti filtered through the air. Some people yelled out from their cars; some on the sidewalk sobbed with joy. As we crossed Paseo de la Reforma, a woman paused in front of us and cried out “ganó el pueblo!”—the people won!

When the president-elect took the temporary stage on the Zócalo, people cheered and wept some more. The speech itself was characteristically uncharismatic. López Obrador thanked the crowd and assured the Mexican people that he wouldn’t let them down. What struck me that night, though, was the sense of optimism: The collective glimpse of another possible political order in Mexico, one not characterized by corruption, impunity, and violence. After the speech, in our slow parade away from the Zócalo, there arose from the crowd a familiar chant. It’s a slow count, starting at one. At 43, it ends with a cry: justicia. It’s a cry for justice for the 43 students of Ayotzinapa, whose disappearances in 2014 has been linked to Mexican police and military forces. I’d heard this chant many times at rallies and marches, but always as a cry of anger and desperation, never before so propelled by an undercurrent of hope.

A year this week after that flicker of collective optimism, and six months after his swearing-in, López Obrador enjoys widespread public support. His approval ratings consistently rank around 70 percent or higher, a dramatic departure from his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto, whose highest approval was in the low 60s at his election, and progressively plummeted until he left office with a 28 percent approval rating. But López Obrador’s credibility on some of his most highly touted campaign promises is rapidly waning.

During the campaign, and through the early months of his term, López Obrador’s promises to demilitarize Mexico brought hope to those exhausted by the widespread terror of the 2006 militarization of the government’s war on drug traffickers. Then, earlier this year, the president proposed the formation of a new National Guard, intended to reduce violence and address organized crime. There was backlash from the human rights community, who criticized it as another form of militarization. The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies—the two houses of the Mexican Congress—approved AMLO’s plan in late February under the condition that it would be under civil, rather than military, command.