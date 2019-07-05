Did the Mexican People Really Win?

A year this week after that flicker of collective optimism, and six months after his swearing-in, López Obrador enjoys widespread public support. His approval ratings consistently rank around 70 percent or higher, a dramatic departure from his predecessor, Enrique Peña Nieto, whose highest approval was in the low 60s at his election, and progressively plummeted until he left office with a 28 percent approval rating. But López Obrador’s credibility on some of his most highly touted campaign promises is rapidly waning.

During the campaign, and through the early months of his term, López Obrador’s promises to demilitarize Mexico brought hope to those exhausted by the widespread terror of the 2006 militarization of the government’s war on drug traffickers. Then, earlier this year, the president proposed the formation of a new National Guard, intended to reduce violence and address organized crime. There was backlash from the human rights community, who criticized it as another form of militarization. The Senate and the Chamber of Deputies—the two houses of the Mexican Congress—approved AMLO’s plan in late February under the condition that it would be under civil, rather than military, command.

But after last month’s tariff threats from President Trump, the way in which López Obrador appeared ready to bypass civil government and human rights concerns—all to preserve his relationship with the United States—is giving many cause for concern. Despite once insisting he’d refuse to “do the U.S.’s dirty work” on immigration, López Obrador is using the National Guard to crack down on migrants crossing Mexico in their journey to the U.S. border. After negotiations with the Trump administration on reducing the number of migrants heading north, Mexico announced it would deploy the National Guard to combat migration. Though the National Guard legally has the authority to arrest migrants, its use specifically for immigration enforcement took the human rights community by surprise. The Guard’s deployment began in mid-June at Mexico’s southern border, and will continue to spread throughout the country—including in Mexico City, a move considered nearly without precedent—with 70,000 in position by year’s end. Despite being ostensibly a civil force, the body’s current commander is a military general, and its training is being done in military facilities. This new mobilization is composed of 60,000 naval, military, and federal police, all of which have a history of human rights violations, plus 10,000 new recruits. (On Wednesday, officers in the federal police protested the president’s initiative, objecting to working under military command, and voicing concerns about possible cuts in pay, rank, and benefits.)