Trump Tries to Gaslight Planet Earth

Per usual, Trump is mangling the truth. As Politifact reported last year, the decline in carbon emissions cited by Trump and the EPA “occurred during President Barack Obama’s final year in office, 2016.” Carbon emissions did decrease slightly during Trump’s first year in office, but that was mostly because 2017 was a mild year, and we didn’t need as much heating as we normally do. Carbon emissions also increased “in every sector other than electric power generation” that year, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. The EPA doesn’t have official carbon emissions data for 2018. But an estimate by the Rhodium Group shows that U.S. carbon emissions increased by 3.4 percent, largely due to an increase in emissions from the transportation sector.

Even if emissions were down slightly under the Trump administration, that wouldn’t grant the U.S. the right to shift blame toward other countries. As Vox reported earlier this year, the U.S. “is the all-time biggest, baddest greenhouse gas emitter on the planet.” Compared to every other country, we hold the most responsibility for the ongoing crisis, and thus “bear a greater imperative for curbing [our] carbon dioxide output.”

Animation: The countries with the largest cumulative CO2 emissions since 1750



Ranking as of the start of 2019:



1) US – 397GtCO2

2) CN – 214Gt

3) fmr USSR – 180

4) DE – 90

5) UK – 77

6) JP – 58

7) IN – 51

8) FR – 37

9) CA – 32

10) PL – 27 pic.twitter.com/cKRNKO4O0b — Carbon Brief (@CarbonBrief) April 23, 2019

If America is to be a leader in solving the climate crisis, it would have to cut far more than just 1 or 2 or even 5 percent of its emissions. Under the Paris accord, the U.S. was supposed to cut its emissions between 26 and 28 percent by 2025—and some scientists believe this still wouldn’t be enough to avoid catastrophe. Instead, Trump is withdrawing the U.S. from the accord, and has dismantled several greenhouse gas regulations and refused to sign an international treaty tackling warming in the Arctic.