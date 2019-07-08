Trump Tries to Gaslight Planet Earth

Trump’s speech wasn’t the first time his administration has made this case. Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency released a statement defending its recent repeal of Obama-era greenhouse gas regulations and its commitment to global warming: “The science is clear, under President Trump greenhouse gas emissions are down.” And Republicans like Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander have argued that America is a climate savior, not villain. “When it comes to climate change, China, India, and developing countries are the problem,” he said in a recent floor speech. “American innovation is the answer.”

Per usual, Trump is mangling the truth. As Politifact reported last year, the decline in carbon emissions cited by Trump and the EPA “occurred during President Barack Obama’s final year in office, 2016.” Carbon emissions did decrease slightly during Trump’s first year in office, but that was mostly because 2017 was a mild year, and we didn’t need as much heating as we normally do. Carbon emissions also increased “in every sector other than electric power generation” that year, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists. The EPA doesn’t have official carbon emissions data for 2018. But an estimate by the Rhodium Group shows that U.S. carbon emissions increased by 3.4 percent, largely due to an increase in emissions from the transportation sector.

Even if emissions were down slightly under the Trump administration, that wouldn’t grant the U.S. the right to shift blame toward other countries. As Vox reported earlier this year, the U.S. “is the all-time biggest, baddest greenhouse gas emitter on the planet.” Compared to every other country, we hold the most responsibility for the ongoing crisis, and thus “bear a greater imperative for curbing [our] carbon dioxide output.”

Animation: The countries with the largest cumulative CO2 emissions since 1750



Ranking as of the start of 2019:



1) US – 397GtCO2

2) CN – 214Gt

3) fmr USSR – 180

4) DE – 90

5) UK – 77

6) JP – 58

7) IN – 51

8) FR – 37

9) CA – 32

10) PL – 27 pic.twitter.com/cKRNKO4O0b — Carbon Brief (@CarbonBrief) April 23, 2019

If America is to be a leader in solving the climate crisis, it would have to cut far more than just one or two or even five percent of its emissions. Under the Paris accord, the U.S. was supposed to cut its emissions between 26 and 28 percent by 2025—and some scientists believe this still wouldn’t be enough to avoid catastrophe. Instead, Trump is withdrawing the U.S. from the accord, and has dismantled several greenhouse gas regulations and refused to sign an international treaty tackling warming in the Arctic.

The goal of Trump’s speech, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere, was “to put the facts out on the president’s record” on clean air, clean water, and climate change. But facts were hard to come by. At one point, Trump passed the microphone to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, who bragged that the agency has cleaned up the most toxic Superfund sites since 2005. But the work Wheeler touted was actually completed years ago, during the Obama administration. Trump also brought up Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who said the Trump administration is “enhancing conversation” and “ensuring Americans achieve the benefits of the enduring wilderness.” This is plainly false.

