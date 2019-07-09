Lindsey Graham’s “Achilles Heel”

Harrison insists that he did not launch his campaign because of Stacey Abrams’s near-miss in Georgia in 2018, but he freely concedes that he has been aided by her efforts. “What Stacey has done has helped me make the case that I have been trying to make for a long, long time,” he said. “You can’t cede territories to the Republicans. You can’t take entire regions of the country for granted. The Republicans don’t do that.”

Harrison has one surprising advantage as he works to become the South’s first African American, Democratic senator. (All the black senators during Reconstruction were Republicans.) Racial appeals have long been a staple of South Carolina campaigns. Lee Atwater—who weaponized black convicted murderer Willie Horton against Michael Dukakis in 1988—got his start running divisive campaigns in South Carolina. And in the 2000 GOP South Carolina presidential primary, John McCain faced a scabrous whispering campaign that falsely claimed that his adopted daughter from Bangladesh was the fruit of an affair with a black prostitute. Today, however, South Carolina has an African American senator—Tim Scott, a Republican. His presence in state politics could help mute these kinds of racial calls, preventing them from spilling over into the Senate race.



“I think Tim will keep them honest,” Harrison said as we chatted in wing chairs left behind by the last tenants of the real-estate office. “I’ve been involved in politics here in South Carolina for a long time and I know what happens on the Republican side when there’s a candidate of color on this side.... It can be nasty, but I’m hoping Tim will keep them on the straight and narrow.”