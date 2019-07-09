Lindsey Graham’s “Achilles Heel”

After the president attacked McCain for what he called “stains” on his record, a voter told Harrison, “I don’t like what Lindsey Graham has done in not standing up for John McCain.” “That’s an Achilles heel for Lindsey,” Harrison said, “because it’s a glimpse into his character.” Harrison used the same argument in his May announcement video, which told his origin story (“born to a 16-year-old Mom and raised by my grandparents in Orangeburg”) through illustrations that looked like they belonged in a superhero comic. “I always tried to do the right thing,” he says, just before the video cuts to a montage of Graham’s double-jointed back flips.

I first met Harrison in early 2017, just a month after Donald Trump’s inauguration, as he embarked on another quixotic crusade. Along with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg—another promising young Democrat who could not, at the time, see a path to winning a statewide election in a red state—Harrison had mounted a long-shot bid to become DNC chair. He managed to inspire some affection but it didn’t translate into enough supporters, and Harrison dropped out before the balloting to endorse the eventual winner, Tom Perez.

Among Democratic operatives in Washington, Harrison’s Senate race is also inspiring more affectation than gung-ho support. The number I keep hearing from Democratic insiders is 55 percent; both Trump in 2016 and Mitt Romney in 2012 received 55 percent of South Carolina’s votes. Even if Harrison mobilizes African Americans, his chances of defeating Graham in South Carolina are slim at best; the state is currently ranked maybe seventh on the Democratic pickup list, about on par with the chances of knocking off Joni Ernst in Iowa or John Cornyn in Texas.

Nothing exasperates Harrison more than this particular form of Democratic defeatism. “It’s hard to get people in D.C. to see past the red in South Carolina,” Harrison said with frustration audible in his voice. “Sometimes they think of South Carolina as red as West Virginia or Oklahoma or Nebraska—when it’s not. In 2008, Barack Obama lost Georgia by 7 points and South Carolina by 8.”

Harrison insists that he did not launch his campaign because of Stacey Abrams’s near-miss in Georgia in 2018, but he freely concedes that he has been aided by her efforts. “What Stacey has done has helped me make the case that I have been trying to make for a long, long time,” he said. “You can’t cede territories to the Republicans. You can’t take entire regions of the country for granted. The Republicans don’t do that.”