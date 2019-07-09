Friday Night Fights With Ukraine’s Far Right

It all got started a bit late, about forty minutes after the scheduled ten o’clock evening start time. With lights dimmed, save for colored spotlights above the ring, the twenty, mostly young, fighters were led into the ring and introduced by the bowtied host for the live audience and those on the internet livestream: At 500 hryvnias (approximately $20), as the deposit for a minimum spend—like a cover fee, but with food and drink subtracted from it at the end—it’s not a cheap night out.

Two young men, slotted into the lightest weight class, started off the night at the ding of a bell. At least to my untrained eye, they didn’t seem to go at each other very hard or systematically. They may have still been learning the ropes, given that the fight didn’t even last long enough for a “ring girl”—a young woman in a bikini and high heels, holding a placard announcing the round number—to make it into the ring for a few catcalls and whistles.

But at what I learned was his usual ringside spot, Sergei Korotkikh still seemed into it. Korotkikh is a recognizable figure on Ukraine’s far-right. Nicknamed “Malyuta” after an infamous henchman of Ivan the Terrible, he’s a Belarusian-born former fighter in what, back in 2014, was known as the Azov Battalion.