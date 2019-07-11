The Secrets in Greenland’s Ice

Much of the early work in this area was inadvertently midwifed by a third party: the United States military. The American government began to see strategic potential in Greenland; as historian Ronald Doel explained, “Greenland loomed large in the American psyche in the late 1940s, because the U.S. felt newly vulnerable to the Soviet Union, especially in the north, a part of the world it knew little about.” Now they came back to its glaciers—not as lone explorers but as literal armies, establishing first Thule Air Force Base, on the island’s northwest corner, and then building a hidden base in its interior, Camp Century.

Beneath the surface of the glaciers, engineers hoped to tunnel out a series of railways that would eventually cover an area as large as the state of Alabama.

Thule, Gertner writes, “was an outpost conceived in paranoia and dressed gaudily in propaganda.” And its implementation in the summer of 1951 was extensive: 120 ships carrying some 8500 men along with a small city’s worth of building material, a logistical operation as massive and complicated as the Normandy landing. But this was nothing compared to Camp Century, established in 1959, 140 miles inland. Ostensibly a research outpost, Camp Century was in fact a secret military installation, powered by a small nuclear reactor. Beneath the surface of the glaciers, engineers hoped to tunnel out a series of railways that would eventually cover an area as large as the state of Alabama; on these they would store some 600 intercontinental ballistic missiles trained at the Soviet Union, kept in constant motion on the tracks to avoid detection. The idea was a mix of folly and insanity—as is obvious now and should’ve been obvious then. But Greenland emerges through each chapter of The Ice at the End of the World as a place constantly misunderstood: a place tantalizing with untapped information and strategic value, and yet one that is so foreign to our understanding of the world that we cannot help but be stymied by it.

Camp Century did have one positive side effect, though—the presence of such a vast military apparatus set up to overcome weather and logistical difficulties allowed for genuine scientific research to advance exponentially, finally unhindered by the elements. At Camp Century, researcher Henri Bader began an ambitious project to drill down through the glacier to Greenland’s bedrock, retrieving core samples along the way, creating a library of ice. Using new drilling technology and relying on the military’s infrastructure to keep the site stable and safe, researchers were finally able to hit bedrock—at 4,450 feet—in 1966.

Yet Camp Century couldn’t last forever. Its infrastructure wasn’t all that reliable. Glaciers don’t just sit there on the surface; they constantly move (however glacially), grinding against each other, deforming and reforming. The camp, built under the surface of Greenland’s glaciers, was subject to enormous (literal) pressure: Workmen removed up to 40 tons of ice a week to keep passageways clear. It was a losing battle. The same year that scientists hit bedrock, the military pulled out. They removed the nuclear reactor and other important material, but left most of Camp Century to be ground up by the glaciers and locked in the ice forever.

As the military gave up, the scientific establishment had to find new ways to fund their Greenland experiments, relying increasingly on university research labs. They began to understand more and more about the Earth’s history through the island’s glaciers and the core samples they removed. In 1981, a second complete core sample confirmed what Bader’s earlier Camp Century work had suggested: that the planet had seen in its past wild climate shifts, and that, in Gertner’s words, “Earth’s climate had no problem changing quickly and furiously, regardless of human expectations.”

Soon the island had other stories to tell. In 1997, NASA greenlit a project called Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE), which would use two satellites to measure the weight of Greenland’s glaciers from space by reacting to slight changes in the gravitational pull over the ice. Launched in 2002, GRACE soon began returning data that pointed to a cold, blunt fact: Greenland was losing over a hundred billion tons of ice each year, and that number was climbing. Gertner does not mince words; within a few decades, he notes, the collapse of the ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica will cause a “terrible epoch of human dislocation and economic hardship.”

By the time The Ice at the End of the World nears its conclusion, a bleak assessment of the future sprinkled with small bits of hope, the subjects of the book’s first half have completely disappeared. There’s not much mention of Peary, Nansen, or the other early explorers in the book’s second half, and not much of an attempt to bind the two unwieldy halves of the book together. “In some respects,” Gertner offers, “field experiments to retrieve deep ice cores soon became like ice sheet expeditions without the dogs or the roving or the hunger. Rather than pursuing the vision of a charismatic leader, though, you were exploring an idea—seeking clues, in effect, to construct an understanding of the vanished earth.” This is an okay sentence, but once you try to work out the comparison it falls apart: A sound scientific idea is not really anything like a charismatic leader bent on glory, and a massively funded, technologically advanced team has little in common with small groups of men struggling against the elements.

Another problem with Gertner’s book is his general lack of interest in the Inuit people whose relationship with Greenland long predates Europeans and Americans. While the subtitle promises the reader Greenland’s “buried past,” by starting with Nansen and other explorers, Gertner’s story writes off some 4,500 years of earlier history and human habitation. It’s not that he’s unsympathetic to the native Greenlanders—indeed, when describing Peary’s interactions with them he treats them with sympathy and understanding. But even there, the original inhabitants of Greenland are nothing more than foils to white men; they don’t seem to deserve their own role in this telling of Greenland’s history.

But what the first half of the book does allow Gertner to do is to treat the scientists of the second half with the same narrative gusto as Nansen and Peary. The evolution of the ice core hypothesis, the refinement of the techniques, and the gradual, stunning lessons learned by analyzing them, is a fascinating, compelling story that could have survived on its own without the earlier age of exploration. It is refreshing to read an actual history of climatology, and see how the succession of technological advances, accruing data, and new perspectives turned a hypothesis into solid data.

If there is any kind of connection between the two halves of The Ice at the End of the World, it’s in the way in which humans act when faced with our own mortality. What makes Arctic adventure narratives so readable are their depictions of people pushed to the extremes, facing likely death, and how ordinary and extraordinary individuals respond in such moments. Climate scientists, too, are now engaged in understanding a different life-and-death struggle, one that involves our whole species. How each of us will respond remains to be seen, but it seems clear that very soon we may not have to venture to the remote Arctic in order to come face to face with doom.