The Secrets in Greenland’s Ice

The man who followed (begrudgingly, angrily) in his footsteps could not have been a sharper contrast. When Robert Peary heard the news that Nansen had crossed Greenland, he looked, according to his wife, “as if he had just seen someone die.” Peary, constantly lusting for fame and glory, had hoped to win that prize for himself, and had to console himself instead with an attempt to cross the northern coast—a more difficult feat than Nansen’s, and one that would prove, once and for all, that Greenland was an island, and not connected to some as-yet-unknown landmass further up in the Arctic. Peary, Gertner writes, was ruthless in his exploitation of local families—“ruthless not only in what he sought in service to his goals of exploration, but in what he sought for his personal appetites and his imperial desire for control.” As one Inuit recounted in 1967, Peary once had a barrel’s worth of biscuits strewn about a beach, solely to amuse himself as he watched his Inuit friends scramble about to pick them up and eat them.

As the book moves forward into the twentieth century and the era of scientific inquiry, it simultaneously begins moving backwards, by tens of thousands of years, as researchers began to understand that Greenland’s glaciers could be used to read the ancient past.

Paul-Émile Victor had followed in Nansen and Peary’s footsteps, making overland expeditions of Greenland in the 1930s, but it was his work after World War II that would change how humanity understood the island. After the war, he succeeded in cobbling together funding for a French research base in Greenland, and in 1951 he made a startling discovery. His team had been drilling down into Greenland’s ice, removing core samples from five hundred feet down. They soon realized that they could measure the temperature and density inside this older ice, and that this, in turn, could be used to learn what the Earth’s climate had been like when this ice was first locked in the glacier. After Victor’s team dug a well 100 feet deep and three feet in diameter, Victor rappelled down, heading backward in time. “Here before my eyes,” he later said of this deep, compacted snow, “was the record of much more than a century of its history.” Just as a tree’s rings could be read for clues of the past, so too could Greenland’s ice; the difference being that a tree could go back only centuries, whereas with Greenland’s ice you could go back millennia.