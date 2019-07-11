Trump Assembles His Gang of Social-Media Deplorables

But that appears to be changing. Five days before Thursday’s low-rent summit, Trump took to Twitter to blast his most important ally in media, Fox News. “Watching Fox News weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News CNN,” he tweeted on Sunday. “Fox News is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there!” Later reporting from the Associated Press revealed that Trump was particularly annoyed about a live broadcast from a bar where fans of the U.S. women’s national soccer team chanted “Fuck Trump,” and also that the network had cited a New York Times report about the horrific conditions that migrants were being held in at the southern border.



Trump’s disillusion with Fox is unlikely to last, but his growing reliance on, and legitimation of, far-right figures betrays an increasing desperation to find allies in media who will confirm his increasingly deranged worldview. With even Fox News breaking ranks from time to time, he has turned to a social-media and blogger network that has truly been created in his image, a group who show unflinching loyalty and spend every waking hour turning out memes, videos, and posts defending the president and attacking his enemies.



At the summit, though, he made it abundantly clear that he doesn’t really understand the numerous complaints being made by conservatives about social media companies. Instead, he spent much of his time alleging that his follower count was being suppressed by Twitter. “There’s no doubt in my mind that I should have millions and millions—I have millions of people, so many people I wouldn’t believe it, but I know that we’ve been blocked,” he said. “People come up to me and they say, ‘Sir, I can’t get you. I can’t follow you.’” It makes perfect sense that Trump would advance a conspiracy theory, given his audience.

Trump says "some" of the people at the social media event are "extraordinary," telling them, "The crap you think of is unbelievable." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) July 11, 2019

Multiple supporters of QAnon, the conspiracy theory that Trump, Robert Mueller, and John F. Kennedy Jr. (who died in 1999) are working together to expose a massive network of pedophiles (including Bill Clinton), attended Thursday’s summit. So did Tim Pool, a YouTube conspiracy theorist who has suggested that Seth Rich, the former DNC staffer whose 2016 murder remains unsolved, was collaborating with Wikileaks on anti–Hillary Clinton releases. Earlier this week, Yahoo’s Michael Isikoff revealed that conspiracy theory was created by Russian intelligence officers seeking to disrupt the 2016 presidential election and provide cover for their own election interference efforts.



But the attendees are mostly a collection of propagandists. Charlie Kirk and Benny Johnson of Turning Point USA, the right-wing memesmith @CarpeDonktum, Human Events publisher Will Chamberlain—these are people whose entire existence is built around amplifying the president and his message, and never, under any circumstances, criticizing him. They are the shock troops that Trump has always wanted, but rarely found, in more conventional outlets. By gathering them around him, Trump is not just amplifying their voices but presenting them as a genuine alternative to the media organizations he rails against as “Fake News.” It recalls, to some extent, the widespread belief that Trump was planning on starting his own media organization if he lost the 2016 election: This is what Trump News might have looked like.

