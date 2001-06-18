Isle of Blight

But it was something else that happened that year--the Senate’s vote to impose U.S. immigration laws on the islands--that finally made the cnmi get serious about influencing Washington. In an effort to prevent the immigration bill from becoming law, the islands’ government hired the law firm Preston Gates to lobby legislators in the House. More specifically, it hired the firm’s top lobbyist, Jack Abramoff, a longtime right-winger who viewed the Marianas assignment as an ideological crusade. In an interview with The Washington Post’s Juliet Eilperin last year, he compared federal regulation of the cnmi to the Nazis’ Nuremberg laws: “The[y] are immoral laws to destroy the economic lives of a people.” In assembling his team for the Marianas account, Abramoff plucked conservative lobbyists from key congressional offices--two came directly from Tom DeLay’s staff. He also picked Patrick Pizzella. Ask pizzella about his work for Preston Gates and he’ll call it “ancient history,” say “I don’t want to go down memory lane,” and note that he’s “not in a policy-making position regarding the Marianas.” But Pizzella’s history with the Marianas isn’t that ancient at all. Until a few months ago, Pizzella worked on the Marianas account, tasked with building sympathy for the cnmi within the conservative movement. It was an assignment to which he was well-suited, having spent his entire adult life in GOP circles. As a senior at the University of South Carolina, he’d hurried his graduation in order to help organize Ronald Reagan’s 1976 primary campaign in Nebraska and Wisconsin. After Reagan became president, Pizzellabounced from agency to agency, accruing an array of conservative friends. “You would just always see him around,” says the Heritage Foundation’s Dan Mitchell.

Much of Pizzella’s coalition-building on behalf of the Marianas was typical Beltway networking. “He’d come to Grover Norquist’s Wednesday meetings to hawk his goods,” says one conservative. When cnmi officials came to Washington, Pizzella hosted dinners at downtown eateries like Sam & Harry’s steakhouse, where they met with conservative activists. But Pizzella also deployed a device considerably more persuasive than filet mignon: the fully paid tropical junket.

Between 1996 and 1998, Pizzella brought Republicans on regular jaunts to the islands--I spoke to eleven he’d personally invited. By The Wall Street Journal’s estimate, more than 100 representatives, congressional aides, and activists accepted Preston Gates’s invitations. Nor was it just Hill dwellers. Pizzella specialized in courting conservative intellectuals and journalists. In 1997 he organized a trip that included Clint Bolick (of the Institute for Justice), John Fund (of The Wall Street Journal), Kellyanne Conway (a pollster), Ron Bailey (of Reason), and Marc Lampkin (then general counsel to the House Republican Conference), among others. As one think-tank denizen told me: “If you were a conservative intellectual and you didn’t get invited, you just knew you weren’t cool.”

Pizzella’s guests flew first-class, dined at fine restaurants, and stayed at the beachfront Hyatt Regency, where they spent evenings lounging at the hotel’s bar. When DeLay visited the cnmi over New Year’s Eve in 1998, he played two rounds of golf at the Lao Lao Bay course.

But Pizzella also made sure the junkets played to his vacationers’ ideological predispositions. On the face of it, the Marianas development strategy wasn’t necessarily one conservatives would cheer. Anti-Communists might have been upset to learn that some of the islands’ garment manufacturers are indirectly owned by the Chinese government, which presumably uses the profits to fund its military. Social conservatives would have been troubled by anecdotes of coerced abortions. But Pizzella’s tours were carefully calibrated. For libertarians, they emphasized the islands’ lack of regulations. (“It is a perfect petri dish of capitalism,” DeLay has proclaimed.) For social conservatives, they highlighted the islands’ growing church population. Pizzellaeven arranged for Bolick, a staunch proponent of school choice, to meet government officials to discuss the CNMI’s interest in school vouchers. As David Cahn, a former consultant to the Marianas, puts it, “Pat’s very effective. Visitors to the island seemed to get all the right information.”

There are several ways to measure the work Preston Gates did on the Marianas’ behalf. For starters, consider the propaganda generated from just that one 1997 trip led by Pizzella. Bolick returned to defend the Marianas in editorials for Human Events and The Wall Street Journal. Bailey penned his fond observations of the island in The American Enterprise. And the Heritage Foundation’s Mitchell, another junketeer, wrote in The Washington Times that “Washington politicians should cease their assault on Saipan.” Another way would be to look at the firm’s billing--more than $8 million for the cnmi account over five years--or its own explanation of what that money bought. In a memo to the Hong Kong textile mogul Willie Tan, intercepted by The Washington Post in 1998, Abramoff wrote that, “thanks to past trips,” the cnmi had “many friends on the Appropriations Committees in the Congress.” But perhaps the best way to measure Abramoff’s and Pizzella’s work on behalf of the Marianas is this: Despite all the reports of abuses, Congress hasn’t passed a single piece of legislation to reform business practices there.

Considering the $70 million that unions spent on the Democrats’ behalf in 2000, it’s hardly surprising that the Bush administration’s early policies and appointments have been labor-unfriendly. The administration’s guiding principle, one transition official told U.S. News & World Report, is to “stick it to labor.” So ergonomics regulations have been revoked, and funding for a program to eliminate child labor abroad has been slashed by $15 million. Labor Department appointments have included Linda Chavez--whose selection seemed deliberately designed to razz labor--and Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s son Eugene, an orchestrator of business’s campaign to quash ergonomics regulations. And now Pizzella will oversee the department’s budget and organizational infrastructure.

What’s harder to fathom is labor’s lassitude in responding to this onslaught. When I mentioned Pizzella to Ann Hoffman, legislative director for unite, the textile workers’ union, she paused and then replied, “Wait, exactly who is this guy again?” Charles Mercer, of the afl-cio’s Union Label and Service Trades Department, said, “The name doesn’t ring a bell.” And Bill Samuel, a lobbyist for the afl-cio, told me, “We haven’t really looked into him.” Oops.