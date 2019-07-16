Lila Savage’s Say Say Say Is a Breakthrough in Women’s Fiction

This background is key to Savage’s novel, because it frames Ella’s occupation as an unusual calling—a caregiver who is neither family nor friend, but intimately involved in the denouement of Jill’s life, whether she is wrestling Jill when she tries to escape the house, or trying to brush Jill’s teeth despite her shrieks of anguish. The entire plot of Say Say Say is defined by care-work, beginning with Ella’s interview with Bryn and ending with the day Jill moves to a care home. Not much happens in between except thinking. Page after page, we simply sit with Ella as she sits with Jill. And yet the book is never dull, because Savage continually draws and redraws her heroine’s emotional attachments like an ever-evolving diagram.

Caring for adults is a kind of endless private drama. Savage gazes intently at Ella’s labor, both emotional and literal, intricately describing the way she steps “in and out of grief” so that she can “sample it on demand.” It sounds hard, and is, but “the poignancy was among the few rewards of the job,” which is why Ella doesn’t shut herself off from the pain she encounters. She has learned that intense feeling, even when agonizing, is a gift: “she was grateful to have this lesson at so little personal cost, because the tragedy belonged to someone who’d begun as a stranger.”

SAY SAY SAY by Lila Savage. $24, Knopf, 161pp.

Passages like these are surgically well-expressed. As Ella settles into her new job, Jill doesn’t particularly seem to like Ella, but then again nothing she says can be taken seriously, because her cognition is so damaged. (The title comes from the mutterings of Jill, who speaks only in broken phrases that call back to her lost identity. “Say say!” Jill says.) Ella is unsure how to react to that paradox: “It was Jill’s weary sternness that read as the clearest evidence that she was a mature person enduring hardship,” Savage writes, “and Ella’s disinclination to acknowledge those cues seemed somehow invalidating.” In other words, returning Jill’s dislike would be to care for her poorly, but ignoring it is akin to dismissing the only bit of communication skills left to her client. It’s an insoluble moral problem, hovering over a simple bit of conversation.

Slowly, as Ella’s mind unfurls before the reader, we learn how this dense, difficult work has illuminated corners of her soul—the place where love touches hate, where language has broken down and only feeling remains—that usually stay dark.

In 1931, Virginia Woolf gave a speech on the topic of “Professions for Women.” It was about earning a living as a writer, and the Victorian model of self-sacrificing domesticity she had to overcome. She called that model woman “The Angel in the House,” after a poem by 1854 Coventry Patmore celebrating his demure, submissive wife. “My dear, you are a young woman,” the Angel whispers to Woolf: “Be sympathetic; be tender; flatter; deceive; use all the arts and wiles of our sex.” Woolf describes herself murdering the Angel—catching her by the throat, to be precise—so that she herself can flourish beyond her grasp.