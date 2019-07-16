Lila Savage’s Say Say Say Is a Breakthrough in Women’s Fiction

In contrast, Ella is a young woman, knocking on thirty, who spends months taking care of Jill—a thankless, arduous task that could not be more unglamorous, self-effacing, and heartfelt. Savage weaves into this a second story, about Ella’s complicated, quasi-romantic relationship with Jill’s husband, Bryn. Savage takes ordinary human suffering as her subject, told by a pretty woman who does not hate herself. In so doing, she has staged an overdue intervention into the fiction of female interiority, to establish a signpost for new directions in literature about young women.

America’s population is aging—10,000 people turn 65 every day, while their offspring or other relatives increasingly live too far away to take care of them at home. Care for the chronically ill and elderly is in crisis, just as all health care is in this country, and remaining in one’s home into old age is less and less of an option. Residential facilities are often the only financially viable choice for families trying to support vulnerable adults.



This background is key to Savage’s novel, because it frames Ella’s occupation as an unusual calling—a caregiver who is neither family nor friend, but intimately involved in the denouement of Jill’s life, whether she is wrestling Jill when she tries to escape the house, or trying to brush Jill’s teeth despite her shrieks of anguish. The entire plot of Say Say Say is defined by care work, beginning with Ella’s interview with Bryn and ending with the day Jill moves to a care home. Not much happens in between except thinking. Page after page, we simply sit with Ella as she sits with Jill. And yet the book is never dull, because Savage continually draws and redraws her heroine’s emotional attachments like an ever-evolving diagram.