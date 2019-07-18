We’re Having the Wrong Debate About a $15 Minimum Wage

The phrase “working poor” has become too familiar in this country. There are millions of people who work but still don’t earn enough to make ends meet. A full-time minimum wage job isn’t enough to afford a one-bedroom apartment almost anywhere in the country. Even in our robust economy, a quarter of American adults say they are either just getting by or struggling to do so; 14 percent of those who work as many hours as they want still say they struggle financially. About 40 percent would have difficulty covering an unexpected $400 expense. This is true despite the fact that job creation has been on its longest streak in history and corporate profits have climbed to record highs. What’s the point of a thriving economy if so many people are left in financial deprivation and economic insecurity?

The minimum wage is partly to blame for the persistence of financial instability. The government is supposed to ensure that businesses pay their workforces a bare minimum, but Congress has shirked that duty for twelve years. Without a higher wage floor, companies can legally get away with underpaying employees to the point that full-time workers struggle to afford food and rent.

If a business can’t afford a wage increase that would allow its workers to make ends meet, then maybe that business shouldn’t exist. There’s evidence that an increase in the minimum wage would most impact these kinds of businesses—ones that are just barely hanging on anyway. A recent paper found that the restaurants that are driven out of business after cities raise their minimum wages are the ones with the lowest customer ratings. The hardship of those businesses’ employees as they face joblessness shouldn’t be glossed over. But as higher wages across the economy put more money in consumers’ pockets, prompting them to spend more and generate more economic activity, those unemployed workers may be able to look forward to more lucrative employment at a company that manages to come up with a business model that both makes money and adequately rewards its workforce.