We’re Having the Wrong Debate About a $15 Minimum Wage

But there is still the remaining question as to what would happen if we were to essentially double the minimum wage, moving from the current $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour. We don’t know for sure, of course, because Congress has now left the minimum wage stagnant for the longest period in history. But a recent paper looking at similarly large local increases tried to answer that question and found that even such big percentage jumps didn’t hurt employment or even the number of hours people worked.

If there is an employment reduction, it’s also unlikely to mean that a whole bunch of people are fired en masse. More likely it will reduce hours for some workers but not toss them out of jobs completely. It’s possible that at least some of them will still come out ahead because an increase in their hourly pay will more than make up for the decrease in their hours. The question isn’t so much whether the minimum wage will destroy a huge swath of businesses and therefore jobs, but possibly reduce work for some low-wage workers.

Nonetheless, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated recently that a national $15 minimum wage would cost jobs. It noted that there is a lot of uncertainty about its analysis; there is a two-thirds chance that the change in employment would fall somewhere between nothing and a loss of 3.7 million jobs—two hugely different scenarios. Still, its median estimate is that 1.3 million people would lose their jobs.

Even if we take that claim at face value, it’s worth examining whether the trade-offs would be worth it. While the CBO estimated that 1.3 million people might become unemployed, the same exact net number of people would be lifted out of poverty, making $600 more a year on average. That’s a significant increase for a family of four living off of less than $26,000 a year. On the whole, if the country’s minimum wage were raised $15 an hour, 17 million people would get a direct raise; another 10.3 million people would likely earn more as employers raised wages slightly above the minimum to keep them in the same relative standing. That means that over 95 percent of the workers impacted by a $15 minimum wage would get a pay increase, on average seeing annual earnings go up by more than $1,500.

The phrase “working poor” has become too familiar in this country. There are millions of people who work but still don’t earn enough to make ends meet. A full-time minimum wage job isn’t enough to afford a one-bedroom apartment almost anywhere in the country. Even in our robust economy, a quarter of American adults say they are either just getting by or struggling to do so; 14 percent of those who work as many hours as they want still say they struggle financially. About 40 percent would have difficulty covering an unexpected $400 expense. This is true despite the fact that job creation has been on its longest streak in history and corporate profits have climbed to record highs. What’s the point of thriving economy if so many people are left in financial deprivation and economic insecurity?