Justin Amash and the Libertarian Future

Does all that make Amash a “libertarian”? Well, there are libertarians and there are Libertarians, and some in the latter camp are trying to coax Amash into running for the Libertarian Party presidential nomination in 2020. The third-largest party in the United States, the LP usually poaches quasi-Republicans to run on their ticket; for the 2016 presidential ballots, it fielded former Republican Governors Gary Johnson of New Mexico and Bill Weld of Massachusetts as its standard bearers. The LP runs candidates every election year, which ensures that they are regularly accused of spoiling races. (Johnson and Weld broke 3 percent of the vote in 2016, which is unfortunately a big deal.) Sometimes, at least, Libertarian leaders manage to remind people that marijuana should be legalized. The party’s official platform contains a large number of socially liberal bullet points, such as (its very longstanding) support for gay marriage, legalization of sex work, free movement of immigrants, and an end to the war on drugs. Libertarians also advocate keeping the government out of abortion because it’s “a sensitive issue.”

A huge critic of the apathy of lawmakers in Washington, Amash is a giant dork for his job.

Founded in 1971, the LP has flitted uneasily between alliances with the left and the right. But in America, at least, libertarianism is more associated with the right, partly because the whole idea of limited government has played into the hands of conservatives who are less interested in the much-debated individualist philosophy of small-l libertarianism than in perpetuating their own power. More orthodox Republicans, for good and for ill, have been more willing than their Democratic counterparts to grant libertarian thought its table scraps. After all, no matter how eager Republicans can be to expand big government in practice, they like to think of themselves as against it in principle. The result is that the party faithful will occasionally be exposed to some very good libertarian ideas—such as criticisms of bombing and spying on people—that both Ron and Rand Paul have espoused in their respective runs for the presidency.

The relationship is fluid enough that there were some who thought Donald Trump was a libertarian. “Libertarians for Trump” became a thing, as some key libertarians succumbed to the feverish hope that Trump would be a peace candidate in the 2016 race. After all, he dissed Washington swamp creatures and the architects of the Iraq War. Trump was a bizarre unknown competing against a known hawk commodity named Hillary Clinton—and so maybe he was a libertarian? Once in office, of course, he pushed tariffs, hired war hawks like John Bolton, and cracked down on immigration, joining a long list of Republican presidents who have betrayed the libertarian wing of the GOP. Even the sainted Reagan, who declared the end of big government, launched the militarized drug war of the 1980s, the fallout from which we are still dealing with today.

The libertarian movement has seen a nasty mutation in the Trump years. Lauren Southern, who once called herself libertarian, is now an anti-immigrant propagandist. Former libertarian anarchist Stefan Molyneux is now a raving white nationalist alt-righter (and also an alleged cult leader). Christopher Cantwell, known to many as the “crying Nazi” of Charlottesville’s Unite the Right rally in 2017, was kicked out of New Hampshire’s libertarian free state project. The de-platformed and relatively-quiet-of-late Milo Yiannopoulos flirted with calling himself a libertarian for a hot minute. All of these people have fully embraced the hashtag-white-genocide panic mindset. Before he was an overt white nationalist, Richard Spencer attended a Christmas Party at Reason magazine, my former employer. Augustus Invictus, a failed Libertarian Party candidate for Senate, was a scheduled speaker at the Unite the Right rally; he has since joined the Republican Party.

The uncharitable might say all of these people are, in fact, libertarians, or that their shift to the alt-right-and-worse is the natural endpoint of libertarian philosophy. But I would direct such critics, again, to the socially liberated Libertarian Party platform, as well as this petition calling for liberty against fascism shared among members of the libertarian-anarchist Center for a Stateless Society and put out just before the Unite the Right rally. Libertarianism as a concept might be useless if all these people can claim it as their own; but let’s not discount those who use it to explain their concern about the way the overweening state treats immigrants, gays, and victims of police brutality. It’s a problem libertarians share with all kinds of Republicans—“Christians,” “conservatives,” “moderates”—who have seen their fellow travelers bend the knee to Trump. What libertarianism might mean going forward will depend a lot on how the president’s declared opponents, like Amash, distinguish it from Trumpism—especially when Trumpism occasionally stumbles into a shallow imitation of a libertarian position.



The great danger is that, in America’s two-party system, standing outside a party means relegating yourself and your movement to insignificance. There is a reason that Bernie Sanders, an independent, is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, instead of pursuing a third-party bid. But the Sanders example, in fact, is instructive in more ways than one, showing the ways an outsider can make inroads once his party is prepared to face a great reckoning—which, if there is to be any hope for the republic, is exactly what awaits a post-Trump GOP.

When the president isn’t a party loyalist but the party is loyal to him, it makes someone like Amash, who is above all loyal to his beliefs, both an oddity and a potential hero. Like Sanders, he is remarkably consistent in his views, so much so that he has grown increasingly out of step with his party as it has been drawn into the orbit of the Trump supernova. According to FiveThirtyEight, Amash has voted with Trump about 60 percent of the time; the rest of the Republicans are closer to 90 percent. His supposed fellow libertarian travelers in Congress have also grown closer to Trump, despite being bullied by him in the 2016 Republican primary. Ted Cruz, whose libertarian credentials were always shaky anyway, is fully lost to the right wing. Rand Paul, at best, is whispering in Trump’s ear for the greater good on issues like criminal justice, at worst flattering him because he knows it’s the only game in town. What we know for sure is that Paul has never tweeted, as Amash has, “Dude, just stop,” at the president.

Amash’s admonishments of Trump on Twitter predictably draw tut-tutting or disdainful silence from the right, while also endearing himself to the left. In July, Amash called Trump’s comments “racist and disgusting” after the president told four minority Democratic congresswomen to “go back” where they came from. His former colleagues in the GOP either defended Trump or were far less outspoken in their criticism. Just last Friday, he announced on Twitter that he was introducing legislation to prohibit the federal death penalty, after the Department of Justice announced that it would end an unofficial moratorium on federal executions that had been in place for two decades.

Still, even if Amash has won new liberal fans and mainstream plaudits for calling for impeachment, he won’t be joining the Democratic Party anytime soon. That’s partly the Democrats’ fault: Impeachment is a far more Democratic-friendly position these days than other supposedly liberal, mysteriously forgotten issues, such as curtailing government surveillance or ending the war on terror. But it’s mostly because Amash’s own libertarianism skews conservative.

To his credit, Amash has shown the ability to evolve. In 2010, he was in favor of the Defense of Marriage Act; by 2013 he had come out in support of the much more anarchist-libertarian solution of getting government out of marriage all together, tweeting that the “real threat to traditional marriage & religious liberty is government, not gay couples who love each other & want to spend lives together.”

Still, if Amashian libertarianism is to play a role in American politics, it will likely not be in expanding the liberal tent, but in rescuing libertarianism and other worthy political ideologies from being devoured by Trumpism. If he can survive reelection in Michigan’s eclectic Third District in 2020, Amash could be a crucial voice in that effort. Unlike his anti-intellectual peers in the GOP, he appears to read documents and bills before chiming in on them. He is allergic to the alt-right. He has stuck fast against the Bush-Obama war on terror, among other commendable peacenik positions. Whatever his faults, he’s a rare thing: a serious legislator who has balanced principle with compassion.

Is that enough? Maybe not, but it’s something. In that May town hall in Grand Rapids, he repeatedly tried to hush the rowdy crowd, urging them to be respectful of any and all people at the microphone, even those who were mad at him. When a woman in a MAGA hat stepped up to insult him, he just waited for it patiently, seemed to welcome it even, in a way that would be totally foreign to the most powerful man in the world.

