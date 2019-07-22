What Women Want

Three Women has been billed as a woman’s response to radical investigative nonfiction like Gay Talese’s Thy Neighbor’s Wife, but it echoes two other literary genres. The first is fiction about women’s abjection, like Chris Kraus’s novel I Love Dick, a tract of letters about the protagonist’s humiliatingly unrequited crush. It issues the same challenge as Three Women: Can you, feminist reader, really know my secret desires without judging them?

I struggled with feelings of disdain at Lina’s behavior, at Sloane’s egotism. But that says as much about me—about my own experiences, my own relationship to male attention—as it does them. If it makes me angry to learn that America is still full of women who walk around judging themselves according to the standards of an internalized male voice, then that’s my problem for being ignorant. Taddeo never explains the significance of the data she has so painstakingly collected; she just writes it down. What the reader does with it—what the reader sees in herself—is the reader’s business.

The second genre is the Victorian romance novel. Maggie is obsessed with Twilight, spending nights fantasizing about an ageless vampire lover. Sloane loves Fifty Shades of Grey, its schmaltzy BDSM scenes inspiring her to act them out. But those novels are just intermediaries: Twilight contains many references to Emily Brontë’s tale of abusive love, Wuthering Heights, while Fifty Shades uses Thomas Hardy’s Tess of the D’Urbervilles as a motif. In Fifty Shades, the heroine Anastasia sees herself as Tess, the victim, while her dominant lover says that he wants to “debase [her] completely like Alec d’Urberville.” Sloane longs for the same kind of debasement, a submissive sexual identity that will make her as innocent as a young country girl (and conveniently satisfy her husband’s own desires). Maggie’s fantasies about vampires sucking her blood are as morbid as Brontë’s story of a dead girl named Cathy.

Twilight and Fifty Shades are stigmatized “chick lit” novels, but both draw on deep storytelling tropes about what women want and how badly the world likes to punish them for it. It is natural that Taddeo’s women relate to this seam of romance literature, because it is designed to make the agonies and ecstasies of women’s desire seem heroic.

If Three Women is supposed to challenge the reader to respect its subjects’ desires, even when they seem retrograde or degrading, then the reader must acknowledge these three women’s inalienable right to act like tragic heroines. But if female sexuality is in fact a fluid and endlessly revised substance that feeds off literature as much as lived experience—as Sloane and Maggie seem to suggest in their reading habits—then women’s sexuality is a learned phenomenon that can change, can be critiqued. It would mean moving toward a politics not of radical acceptance but instead radical disclosure, a communal moment of reckoning with the voices in our own heads, made audible to others at last.

Three Women doesn’t come down firmly on one side or the other. At its best, the book reflects the reader back to herself, and asks a simple question: Are you just as biased as a garden-variety sexist when women act in ways you disapprove of? America may be finally learning to speak the language of feminism, but this book demonstrates that the broad strokes of #MeToo and #BelieveWomen are not detailed enough to convey the difficulty of heterosexual desire—and the pain of knowing that your desires have been shaped by trauma. Audre Lorde once said that she was not free while any woman was unfree, even when her shackles were very different from Lorde’s own. To receive the lessons of Three Women and accept them, in oneself and in others, provides an opportunity for personal and collective forgiveness. Only more freedom will follow.