What Women Want

We meet 23-year-old Maggie on the first day of her court testimony against a former high school English teacher who groomed her for a sexual relationship. To the teacher’s lawyer, Maggie is a slut with an overactive imagination, desperate to cling to anybody who showed interest. But we know different: “Look at me,” she thinks to herself, looking at the teacher: “I put this war paint on, but underneath I’m scarred and scared and horny and tired and love you.” The teacher’s charm has gone but her obsession remains. “He looks sickly, as if he’s been eating muffins and drinking AA coffee and Coca-Cola and sitting in a drafty basement scowling at the wall.”



Maggie struggles to maintain her identity while other forces—the courts, nasty gossips—send distorted versions of herself into the wider world. Lina is in a similar position: On the surface, she is humiliating herself every time she sneaks out of her conjugal home (her husband won’t touch her) to fuck an old boyfriend in the backseat of his car. But that soap-operatic setup doesn’t explain the intensity of her desire, which throws all other concerns out of the window. Slowly, Taddeo unfolds the story of Lina’s youth, explaining how a history of sexual violation might one day cause an obedient young woman to wake up convinced that she will die if somebody doesn’t touch her soon.

THREE WOMEN by Lisa Taddeo. Avid Reader Press / Simon & Schuster, 320pp., $27.

Lina and Maggie’s stories are maddeningly familiar, not just because the men in their lives are so cruel, but also because both women’s sexualities are founded on traumatic experiences from their youth. This is one of the toughest betrayals to confront, for a politically conscious woman who dates men: the realization that your desire for men, which you can do little to alter, is inextricably woven with every other interaction you have had with men, including the bad. Predatory attention in childhood; sexual assault; the ego-crushing disdain of a sexist teacher—it’s all part of the matrix.