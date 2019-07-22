Facebook Is a New Form of Power

But while the Facebook-as-government theory captures something about the company’s power—mainly because government is our most familiar model for concentrated power—the analogy is hugely imperfect. The kind of power that Facebook is acquiring is neither that of a mere company, nor that of a government; it is creating a new paradigm of power altogether.

Strong critiques of Facebook’s power, such as Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes’s piece in the New York Times last May calling for the company to be broken up, tend to focus on Facebook’s market share as the main problem. In other words, Facebook seems to have a monopoly. Back in May, Hughes pointed out that Facebook generates 80 percent of all social media revenue, and cited Adam Smith’s warning about how monopolies can stifle competition, innovation and ultimately economic growth. But Hughes also hinted that something else is going on: “It’s not just that Facebook is a really big social network, it’s everything.”

That may be an exaggeration, but less so with the advent of a Facebook currency. The so-called network effects of Facebook are already very powerful, not just because of its share of the market, but because of the absolute numbers of its users—2.4 billion every month. It’s already difficult for users and for businesses to opt out of Facebook. Despite its annus horribilis in 2017, the company has continued to grow its customer base, and the value of its stock has gone up. Those who stay on the platform despite misgivings about privacy and other concerns might want to think that they do so as a result of a rational calculation—exchanging surveillance for convenience—but in reality, Facebook has created habits that are hard to break. The #DeleteFacebook moment didn’t last very long. Facebook has created an environment in which opting out, for many, carries too high a cost. For some, the price is in social networking, but for others in certain developing countries it has at times amounted to not being connected to the internet at all. When the company serves as such a powerful gatekeeper, the degree to which participation is voluntary becomes questionable. This is what makes people reach for the government analogy, a central power structure that we are part of, whether we want to be or not. If Facebook manages to get a large portion of its 2.4 billion users to take up the new digital currency, networking effects will only get stronger: If nearly a third of the world ends up buying and selling in Libra, the company will have become indispensable at a whole new level.