Don’t Depoliticize Abortion

Planned Parenthood is the largest single provider of abortion services in the United States (although independent clinics provide over half of all abortions and the vast majority of procedures occurring after the first trimester). Its name is essentially synonymous with abortion to people on both sides of the issue, and this perceived ubiquity has positioned the organization as both the default beneficiary from pro-choice donors and the largest and most visible target of the anti-choice movement. Planned Parenthood has leveraged its position well, amassing a formidable share of political and grassroots support that has translated into unrivaled power to set the tone of the pro-choice movement. The organization is a communications powerhouse that has absorbed much of the responsibility for branding abortion itself, the right to which is supported by 73 percent of Americans, with varying degrees of enthusiasm and clarity.

Only 3 percent of the services provided by Planned Parenthood are abortion, although you may not have heard this statistic trotted out recently. Abortion supporters have become bolder in recent years, less inclined to minimize or apologize for abortion’s existence. Clinton-era slogans like “safe, legal, and rare,” have fallen out of favor, while grassroots movements like Shout Your Abortion (which I co-founded) and #YouKnowMe have brought personal stories out of the shadows and into public discourse. Some of Planned Parenthood’s contemporaries in the movement, such as Sister Song and the National Network of Abortion Funds, define themselves explicitly as reproductive justice organizations, situating abortion within a much more holistic human rights framework. But Planned Parenthood is a health care provider, a tricky vantage point from which to talk about abortion with total ideological clarity. Abortion is indisputably a medical procedure, but it is also one many people see as morally complex, which makes developing a unified message around the issue particularly challenging.

Even among those who support abortion rights, there is a vast range of attitudes about whether or not abortion is actually a good thing; whether or not the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy are relevant; how many abortions one person should have; and how far along pregnancy can be before it is too far. Among people who have abortions, there is an equally vast range of emotional experiences, although 95 percent say they do not regret their decision. The pro-choice movement—or pro-abortion movement, as some prefer to say—has nothing approaching consensus in terms of how to talk about abortion, let alone how to fight for it.