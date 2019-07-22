Don’t Depoliticize Abortion

Last week, when Planned Parenthood Federation of American abruptly pushed out President Leana Wen after less than a year in her position, it brought a long-simmering debate at the organization into the open. In an op-ed in The New York Times, Wen said she had been asked to leave over “philosophical differences”—specifically Wen’s attempt to cast Planned Parenthood as politically neutral, a health care provider that offered a range of services that merely included abortion. In insisting that abortion is “not a political issue but a health care one,” Wen hoped to remove Planned Parenthood from conservative crosshairs and expand its support.

But nothing could be more misguided. What Wen fails to understand is that abortion is inherently political, and that ceding the moral high ground to the right would only hurt the pro-choice cause. Indeed, with anti-abortion extremism on the rise across the country, there has never been a worse time for the pro-choice movement to retreat in this manner.

Planned Parenthood is the largest single provider of abortion services in the United States (although independent clinics provide over half of all abortions and the vast majority of procedures occurring after the first trimester). Its name is essentially synonymous with abortion to people on both sides of the issue, and this perceived ubiquity has positioned the organization as both the default beneficiary from pro-choice donors and the largest and most visible target of the anti-choice movement. Planned Parenthood has leveraged its position well, amassing a formidable share of political and grassroots support that has translated into unrivaled power to set the tone of the pro-choice movement. The organization is a communications powerhouse that has absorbed much of the responsibility for branding abortion itself, the right to which is supported by 73 percent of Americans, with varying degrees of enthusiasm and clarity.

Only 3 percent of the services provided by Planned Parenthood are abortion, although you may not have heard this statistic trotted out recently. Abortion supporters have become bolder in recent years, less inclined to minimize or apologize for abortion’s existence. Clinton-era slogans like “safe, legal, and rare,” have fallen out of favor, while grassroots movements like Shout Your Abortion (which I co-founded) and #YouKnowMe have brought personal stories out of the shadows and into public discourse. Some of Planned Parenthood’s contemporaries in the movement, such as Sister Song and the National Network of Abortion Funds, define themselves explicitly as reproductive justice organizations, situating abortion within a much more holistic human rights framework. But Planned Parenthood is a health care provider, a tricky vantage point from which to talk about abortion with total ideology clarity. Abortion is indisputably a medical procedure, but it is also one many people see as morally complex, which makes developing a unified message around the issue particularly challenging.