Please Don’t Blow the Mueller Hearings

Congressional hearings are rarely the most exciting thing on TV. There are occasional blockbusters, such as James Comey’s appearance after his Trump fired him as FBI director or the back-to-back testimony of Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh. But those are the exceptions. Most Americans do not regularly tune into congressional hearings, even when they are relative blockbusters, and those who do so surely can’t be satisfied with the quality of representation that Congress provides.



Modern Supreme Court confirmation hearings are the most glaring examples of the charade of Capitol Hill hearings. Prospective justices nominated by Democrats and Republicans alike are loath to give hints about how they’ll vote in future cases, saying it would undermine judicial independence. The hearings thus have become a performative ritual: One party hopelessly tries to pry out a nominee’s views on abortion and LGBT rights, while the president’s party lauds the nominee’s legal bona fides without asking substantive questions about potential issues before the court.

Well before Blasey Ford’s allegations became public, Kavanaugh’s confirmation process represented Congress at its worst. Republicans shamelessly stonewalled Democrats on key records requests, providing only a fraction of documents from Kavanaugh’s White House tenure to the public or the Judiciary Committee members before his hearing. Senate Democrats meanwhile struggled to build a cohesive narrative against Kavanaugh’s nomination. Their scattershot questioning didn’t crack his practiced exterior or give his critics new material to use.

Even the more savvy committee members—notably two senators who would go on to become presidential candidates—fell short in awkward fashion. New Jersey’s Cory Booker staged what he described as a “Spartacus” moment during the third day of hearings, making a show of defying Senate rules to release “committee confidential” documents that weren’t as damning as his performance suggested. California’s Kamala Harris captivated observers with a line of questioning that seemed to hint that Kavanaugh had lied under oath about his contacts with one of Trump’s personal lawyers, but the subject later fizzled without resolution.

Mueller is likely to be as cryptic as a Supreme Court nominee, if not more so. “Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report,” the former special counsel told reporters at a press conference in May. “It contains our findings and analysis and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself. And the report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.” At the time, Mueller said he was not interested in testifying before Congress about his investigation. House Democrats later forced his hand by issuing a subpoena.