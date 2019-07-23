Please Don’t Blow the Mueller Hearings

Mueller is likely to be as cryptic as a Supreme Court nominee, if not more so. “Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report,” the former special counsel told reporters at a press conference in May. “It contains our findings and analysis and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully, and the work speaks for itself. And the report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.” At the time, Mueller said he was not interested in testifying before Congress about his investigation. House Democrats later forced his hand by issuing a subpoena.

But a witness’ reticence is no excuse for lazy or self-interested questions—of which there are sure to be many on Wednesday when Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee, chaired by Jerrold Nadler, and the House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Adam Schiff. (Ocasio-Cortez is on neither committee.)

As for how Congress might improve in this regard, lawmakers could hire a lawyer or use staff counsel to question witnesses. A single lawyer for the party would be less likely to grandstand for the cameras, deliver extemporaneous speeches, get diverted by meaningless tangents, or forget to ask relevant follow-up questions when necessary. Using staff counsel is common in closed-door sessions and isn’t unheard of in public ones, either: Majority and minority counsel were behind the most famous exchanges during the Watergate hearings.