Which Boris Is Britain Going to Get?

If Johnson continues to play the ideologue, we have a fairly clear idea of how the next few months might play out. In the coming days, as is expected, a crush of junior and senior ministers will resign and be replaced by Johnson’s hardline allies. They will then attempt to take the fight to the EU, which will give no ground on the Withdrawal Agreement that was agreed to with Theresa May. This in turn will lead Johnson to entrench himself as a Brexiteer in favor of a no-deal exit. At long last, on October 31, his false promises of a better Britain will be exposed when the U.K. finally does crash out of the EU.

If Johnson embraces his opportunist side, like the single market-supporting mayor of London he once was, there is some reason to believe that Britain can avoid this crisis. Although the EU has refused to renegotiate the Withdrawal Agreement, Johnson may be able to secure more palatable language in the accompanying “Political Declaration” on the future relationship of the EU and the U.K. Then, on a hope and a prayer, with the very real threat of a no-deal exit fast approaching, he may be able to use his cachet among the hard-line Conservatives to reunite them with the more moderate Conservatives. A fantastic whipping operation, which Johnson already has, might finally push his deal past the finish line.

The costs for a no-deal Brexit are high and the possibility of this latter scenario is low. Only time will tell which Johnson will emerge, or whether the shape-shifter will decide to shift shapes once more. Given that his constituency as prime minister of the United Kingdom is different from his constituency as a Brexit campaigner, which was equally different from his constituency as the mayor of London, we may discover a new and unaligned Johnson. “What is Boris number three going to look like?” Martill asked.