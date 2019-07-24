Which Boris Is Britain Going to Get?

From the moment he takes office, Johnson will have only three months to resolve a crisis which has remained unresolved for three years—a crisis which has grown more and more unmanageable over time. Following the two extensions to the Brexit deadline which Britain requested and received in March and April, the EU vowed that it would neither grant another extension nor reopen the Withdrawal Agreement to renegotiation. Without any substantive changes to the terms of Britain’s exit, it is unclear why any member of Parliament would come around to supporting the same deal which was rejected twice under Theresa May.

To make matters worse, the Brexit Party, a new group which won the European Parliamentary elections, has made considerable gains into the Conservative base. In order to rebuild the Conservative Party, which captured only 9 percent of the vote in the EU elections, Johnson will have to reestablish its Brexiteer bona fides. At the same time, the Labour Party has moved in an equal and opposite direction, deciding earlier this month to give a full endorsement to remaining in the EU—a stance which it only weakly held in the 2016 referendum and which it dropped immediately thereafter. If at any point a cross-party compromise seemed possible, those days are over.

As Johnson sets out to secure the 320 votes needed to pass a Brexit deal, the cards are stacked against him. The cruel irony, of course, is that Johnson was the one who originally stacked this deck. Through his antagonizing of the EU, the Labour Party, and his own Conservative Party, the new prime minister has isolated and alienated the people whose votes he needs. Now the U.K. is moving rapidly towards a no-deal departure from the EU, an event which experts worry will cause violence at the Irish border, food shortages, a financial crisis, and more.

The uncertainty of how all this will be navigated is only compounded by the uncertainty of who will do the navigating. “The fundamental point about the two Johnsons is that he’s rather vacuous in policy terms,” says Benjamin Martill of the London School of Economics. “He’s flip-flopped depending on what position he’s in.”

If Johnson continues to play the ideologue, we have a fairly clear idea of how the next few months might play out. In the coming days, as is expected, a crush of junior and senior ministers will resign and be replaced by Johnson’s hardline allies. They will then attempt to take the fight to the EU, which will give no ground on the Withdrawal Agreement that was agreed to with Theresa May. This in turn will lead Johnson to entrench himself as a Brexiteer in favor of a no-deal exit. At long last, on October 31, his false promises of a better Britain will be exposed when the U.K. finally does crash out of the EU.