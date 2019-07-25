The FBI’s Trump-Russia Investigation Continues

Sometimes a counterintelligence investigation can lead to criminal charges. Michael Flynn’s lies about his communications with the Russian ambassador were indeed criminal—he pleaded guilty to charges of lying to the FBI—but, as the Wednesday hearing underscored, they also posed a counterintelligence threat. The Russians obviously knew that Flynn had lied, and that left the president’s top national security aide exposed to blackmail by a hostile foreign power. This deeply worried Justice Department officials in the early days of the Trump administration, but the president was less concerned. Even though the White House was informed of Flynn’s potential problem by acting Attorney General Sally Yates just days after the inauguration, it took another 18 days for Trump to fire his national security adviser.

In response to another question by Krishnamoorthi, Mueller said that the goal of the counterintelligence investigation was “secondary” to his criminal investigation. In other words, Mueller saw his main job as investigating President Trump and his campaign—and prosecuting some of its members. The criminal probe is the focus of his 448-page report—counterintelligence is hardly mentioned.

This is the missing volume in the special counsel’s report. While Mueller may not have found enough evidence to support criminal charges over the Trump campaign’s ties to the Russian government, there is little doubt that the president’s behavior toward Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin, pose a threat to national security. A criminal president is obviously a threat to the nation, but so is a president who can’t or won’t respond to the ongoing threat of foreign interference.

Mueller said Wednesday that Russia’s efforts to interfere in U.S. elections were occurring “as we sit here,” and he almost seemed to regret that the danger posed by Russia wasn’t more strongly emphasized in his report. “Over the course of my career, I’ve seen a number of challenges to our democracy,” Mueller said. “The Russian government’s effort to interfere in our election is among the most serious.”

Mueller warned that during the coming presidential election, the U.S. would face an even bigger threat than the one he investigated. “Many more countries are developing the capability to replicate what the Russians have done,” he said.

“This deserves the attention of every American,” said Mueller, reiterating a plea from his brief May 29 press conference.

But attention will not likely come from Trump. During last month’s G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, the president treated the threat to the 2020 election as an opportunity to further bond with his Russian counterpart. Responding to a reporter’s question, Trump playfully pointed his finger at Putin and said, “Don’t meddle in the election.” Putin just laughed.

The president might think that the ongoing Russian effort to interfere in American democracy is still a big joke. Here’s hoping the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division still doesn’t.