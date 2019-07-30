Colson Whitehead, American Escape Artist

This kind of figurative treatment of pain is Whitehead’s signature. When he writes of the “rings in the trees,” he means the marks of passing years inside a tree’s trunk as much as the metal shackles bolted there. As in The Underground Railroad, where so many corpses gather around trees like strange fruit, landscape gives silent testimony in The Nickel Boys. Whitehead leads us circuitously through Elwood’s story, going back and forth between the 1960s and the present day to build a mystery that only unfurls at the end, but every detail he gives about the earth and the trees and the buildings is a reminder that all this evidence has been here, all along. But trees cannot speak, nor can dirt—and so the evidence they hold has gone unheard.

In his interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Whitehead said, “As I wrote more, I learned that having the focus on character first made my work better.” This lesson explains the deep interiority of The Nickel Boys. Historical facts are sprinkled lightly among Elwood’s detailed perceptions of his experiences. Truth in this novel takes on different forms: There’s historical data, drawn from the archive; there’s the evidence of landscape, the dirt and trees containing their bones and metal; and then there’s emotional truth, the true legacy of the Florida School’s survivors.

The White House Boys Organization are a real group of men who have spent the early decades of the twenty-first century trying to get people to listen to them. You can read their testimony at their website. They are not without enemies. For example, several Boys remember a one-armed man at the school named Troy Tidwell who particularly delighted in beating them. He is an old codger now, and his family completely rejects the allegations. “You’re just trying to ruin a good man’s life,” his ex-wife told the Tampa Bay Times. “Leave him alone!”