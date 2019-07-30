Colson Whitehead, American Escape Artist

Elwood wakes up to the awful reality of his school, which is actually a prison, the first time he is taken to the shed where boys are whipped for minor infractions of the rules. The white boys call it the “Ice Cream Factory,” because their skin bruises every color of the rainbow there; the black boys call it “the White House because that was its official name and it fit and didn’t need to be embellished.”

“Out back” is a different place, where boys go when they are not supposed to return. The threat of murder hangs over The Nickel Boys from the beginning, when we meet the fictional counterpart of the team of student archaeologists who are excavating graves, revealing a legacy of secret death. A big tree behind the school still has “two iron rings” embedded in it, where shackles would constrain a boy for his fatal whipping. “Most of those who know the story of the rings in the trees are dead by now,” Whitehead writes, looking back from the present moment. “The iron is still there. Rusty. Deep in the heartwood. Testifying to anyone who cares to listen.”

This kind of figurative treatment of pain is Whitehead’s signature. When he writes of the “rings in the trees,” he means the marks of passing years inside a tree’s trunk as much as the metal shackles bolted there. As in The Underground Railroad, where so many corpses gather around trees like strange fruit, landscape gives silent testimony in The Nickel Boys. Whitehead leads us circuitously through Elwood’s story, going back and forth between the 1960s and the present day to build a mystery that only unfurls at the end, but every detail he gives about the earth and the trees and the buildings is a reminder that all this evidence has been here, all along. But trees cannot speak, nor can dirt—and so the evidence they hold has gone unheard.

In his interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Whitehead said, “As I wrote more, I learned that having the focus on character first made my work better.” This lesson explains the deep interiority of The Nickel Boys. Historical facts are sprinkled lightly among Elwood’s detailed perceptions of his experiences. Truth in this novel takes on different forms: There’s historical data, drawn from the archive; there’s the evidence of landscape, the dirt and trees containing their bones and metal; and then there’s emotional truth, the true legacy of the Florida School’s survivors.

The White House Boys Organization are a real group of men who have spent the early decades of the twenty-first century trying to get people to listen to them. You can read their testimony at their website. They are not without enemies. For example, several Boys remember a one-armed man at the school named Troy Tidwell who particularly delighted in beating them. He is an old codger now, and his family completely rejects the allegations. “You’re just trying to ruin a good man’s life,” his ex-wife told the Tampa Bay Times. “Leave him alone!”

The president of the White House Boys Organization, Jerry Cooper, has taken a lie detector test to prove his memories of Tidwell’s abuse. Questions he answered “yes” to include: “Did Mr. Troy Tidwell administer to you more than 30 lashes with the leather strap? Did Mr. Troy Tidwell and two other staff members administer to you more than 100 lashes with the leather strap? Were you instructed to wrap towels around your body so you would not bloody your bed sheets?” Cooper’s lie detector test is not admissible in court, but his affirmative answers (he passed) echo the memories of many other former students.

To every reviewer that found The Underground Railroad gratuitous in its violence, unnecessary in its portrayals of flayed flesh and rape, The Nickel Boys offers a riposte: All of this is true. Colson Whitehead is a bard of bygone pain, but this is not “activist” literature. It is simply the past, whether or not the reader wants to know about it. If the reader turns away, then that says more about them than Whitehead. The Nickel Boys is fiction, but it burns with outrageous truth.