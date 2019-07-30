The Voice of a Microgeneration

The tone of these essays can partly be attributed to Tolentino’s temperament. “I value control almost as a matter of etiquette—as an aesthetic,” she says at one point, and it’s true that her writing, lively and funny and poignant as it often is, resists big emotional crescendos. But her tone is also the product of the contemporary moment. The article in which she described being sent a hundred first-person pieces every week appeared under the decisive headline “The Personal-Essay Boom Is Over” and pointed out that, since Trump’s election, women’s websites have turned away from the confessional writing that that helped make their names. (Some of these sites no longer exist: The Hairpin and the Awl have both shuttered, and xoJane, with its notorious “It Happened To Me” section, ceased operations at the end of 2016. Jezebel, since Gawker’s closure, has continued under different ownership.)

Also shaping the sensibility of Trick Mirror is Tolentino’s position at the New Yorker. For the past three years, Tolentino has published a series of short articles, dense with links to memes and tweets, on the New Yorker website, explaining whatever it is that millennials are talking about that week or month: Talk of the Town, if you like, where the town is the internet and its center is the intersection of pop culture and social media. Recently, for example, she has puzzled over the trend for people on Twitter to implore celebrities to kill them, and riffed on the internet’s hysterical response to stories involving the phrase “my wife”. One of the pleasures of Trick Mirror is its tour of internet absurdities of the past few years. (Remember Nigel, the gannet whose long devotion to a concrete bird led him to be berated on Twitter for his male entitlement?)

Alongside contributing longer pieces about books and music, Tolentino has become one of the New Yorker’s chief reporters on the MeToo movement and the never-ending series of accusations of sexual assault against Donald Trump. Two of her most substantial and most popular pieces report extensively on a brand—the e-cigarette Juul, the leisurewear company Outdoor Voices—and ask what their success tells us about capitalism, youth culture, contemporary feminism and misogyny, and the interaction of all those things.

Trick Mirror revisits, at greater length, a number of these topics (each essay is about 35 pages). “Always Be Optimizing” only mentions Outdoor Voices in passing, but it similarly argues that expensive exercise classes and workout clothes, along with salads that cost $12 and can be eaten in under ten minutes (hello, Sweetgreen) feel both normal and necessary in a culture that requires women to be maximally attractive and maximally efficient. “The Story of a Generation in Seven Scams” connects Fyre Fest, the Trump presidency and the financial crash with other, subtler scams that have shaped Tolentino’s generation: Facebook, which pretends to offer us a product when, as we all now know, the product is us; corporate feminism—or, in Tolentino’s perfect formulation, the “spurious, embarrassing, and limitlessly seductive sales pitch that feminism means, first and foremost, the public demonstration of getting yours”; and soaring college tuition fees. Two of Trick Mirror’s most sober essays worry, respectively, about the effects of the normalization of sexual assault, and that a new awareness of the mistreatment of women, post-#MeToo, risks making a woman’s mistreatment the most important thing about her.

These four essays, as well as one in which Tolentino recounts her early internet use, are at once the best and the most conflicted of the collection. Their conflict stems not from painful personal experience, but from Tolentino’s sense of complicity in the systems she criticizes. It’s virtually impossible to use the internet without participating in its queasy attention economy, but for Tolentino the sense of self-compromise is particularly intense: Her job involves writing on and about the internet, and in the past few years her career has taken her from scrappy, oppositional websites that set themselves against both mainstream online culture and against the New York media establishment, to the magazine most associated with that establishment. “I have benefited … from the internet’s unhealthy focus on opinion … the way the internet generally minimizes the need for physical action,” she confesses. In speaking up for the oppressed, or on behalf of a political cause, “Solidarity… gets inextricably tangled up with visibility, identity, and self-promotion,” while condemning someone or something “just end[s] up promoting their work.”