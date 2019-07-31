This Is the Soul of the Democratic Party

Ryan, an Ohio congressman known for mounting a challenge to Nancy Pelosi for House speaker, tried to outflank Sanders by raising questions about Medicare for All’s effect on organized labor. “Can you guarantee those union members that the benefits under Medicare for All will be as good as the benefits that their union reps fought hard to negotiate?” he asked Sanders. When Sanders began to assert that they would be, Ryan tried to contradict him. “But you don’t know that, Bernie,” he said. “I do know it, I wrote the damn bill,” Sanders replied.

Part of the moderates’ attacks were driven by clear ideological divisions. Criticizing Medicare for All, Delaney said “we don’t have to go around and be the party of subtraction, and telling half the country, who has private health insurance, that their health insurance is illegal.” Hickenlooper said the Green New Deal would “make sure that every American’s guaranteed a government job if they want,” and that it’s “a disaster at the ballot box. You might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump.” And Bullock criticized his rivals who advocated for decriminalizing illegal border crossings. “We’ve got 100,000 people showing up at the border right now,” he said. “If we decriminalize entry, if we give health care to everyone, we’ll have multiples of that.”

But there was also a whiff of desperation in all this scare-mongering, as the moderates tried to land blows against their more popular, and more poised, rivals. That strategy is forgivable, since this week’s debates may be their last chance to break through. Under the Democratic National Committee’s rules, candidates must have 130,000 unique donors spread across at least 20 states and poll above 2 percent in four reputable national surveys. According to NPR, only seven candidates currently qualify for the September debates.