How Prisons Inflate Rural Voters’ Power

Every state apportions its legislative seats on the basis of total population, and prisoners aren’t the only group that can skew that figure. States generally count college students and military personnel as part of the local population during the census. The Supreme Court does allow states to deviate from total population to a certain degree, as it did in 1966 when it ruled that Hawaii could make adjustments to account for tourists and nonresident soldiers during the Vietnam War. But most generally rely on the Census Bureau numbers.

Prisoners warp that calculus in unusual ways. The lawmakers who stand to gain from their presence when it comes to political representation also write the laws and fund the prison construction budgets that place them there. That makes prison gerrymandering a uniquely distortive force compared to soldiers and students. And as The Appeal’s Daniel Nichanian noted earlier this month, “The skew is compounded by the fact that incarcerated people are barred from voting in all but two states, silenced even as their presence bolsters the representation of the areas they are displaced to.”

In effect, younger prisoners of color are used to boost the political weight of whiter, more conservative rural areas.

If the United States had an incarceration rate closer to other stable industrialized nations, prison populations would likely be a minor detail in the reapportionment process. With nearly 1.5 million people behind bars nationwide, the aggregate effect can be significant. The Arizona Capitol Times reported that the state’s 8th legislative district houses roughly 13,600 prisoners in its borders, amounting to roughly 6 percent of its overall population. Racial disparities in the criminal-justice system also compound the distortions on American political geography. In effect, younger prisoners of color are used to boost the political weight of whiter, more conservative rural areas.

State map-drawers know well how prisons can be used to strengthen or dilute electoral power. Take Ohio’s 4th congressional district, which is currently represented by Republican Jim Jordan. It stretches in a jagged line from northwestern Columbus to Cleveland’s western suburbs. A 2017 Plain Dealer analysis noted that the district includes a small “hook-shaped area” on its easternmost boundary to include two state prisons that currently house roughly 3,000 prisoners. In practical terms, the 4th district claims those prisoners’ right to political representation without letting them decide who gets to represent them. No wonder a federal court ruled earlier this year that Ohio Republicans had drawn the state’s map, including the fourth district, to unconstitutionally entrench themselves into office.

Six states currently ban prison gerrymandering, according to the Prison Policy Initiative, a nonprofit organization that studies criminal-justice issues. Nevada and Washington passed laws to prevent the practice this year, joining California, Delaware, Maryland, and New York. (Washington Governor Jay Inslee, who signed his state’s bill, is one of the two dozen Democrats running for president.) The NAACP sued Connecticut last year over how it tabulated prisoners when redrawing state legislative districts. A federal judge allowed the lawsuit to proceed in February. Though a dozen other states have mulled legislation to end the practice, few have advanced it.