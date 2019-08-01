The Democratic Party Is Culling the Field Too Soon

Very few candidates will have the chance to leap ahead after the early contests this cycle. This is a time when they should be going local, focusing on the early races in Iowa and New Hampshire. But Perez and the DNC have changed the rules to emphasize national fundraising. Why? The goal is not (despite Perez’s glib reference to Trump) to match the GOP’s grassroots fundraising operation, but rather to provide the TV networks with the dramatically smaller debate stages they crave for ratings reasons.



Of course, some winnowing might improve these debates. No-hopers like Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard and Bill de Blasio are cluttering up the stage for their own idiosyncratic reasons. But successful governors—like Steve Bullock (who did not make the initial cut for the first of the Democratic debates, in Miami) and Jay Inslee—will likely also be left on the cutting-room floor come September. They have every reason to rebel against the DNC’s rules, but they seem instead to be resigned to their fate. Bennet, whom I spoke to after the debate, agreed that the DNC requirements for the September debate were “arbitrary.” But he also said, with a hint of weary fatalism in his voice, “We’re just going to have to keep working.”

With no debates on the August schedule, the five upper-echelon Democrats (Biden, Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg) and the other serious strivers struggling to join their ranks will follow the familiar rituals of summer-and-the-living-is-easy politics.