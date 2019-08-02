The Case Against the Electoral College Is Stronger Than Ever

You can’t have a “more perfect union” if you have an imperfect election. Republican and Democratic voters should both be able to agree that this anti-democratic system—one that promotes minority rule determined by a random set of swing states—has no place in the twenty-first century. No party should expect to benefit forever from a system that perpetuates inequality and inaccuracy.

The obvious solution is an amendment to the Constitution to abolish the Electoral College. In 1969, there was actually a noteworthy effort to do exactly this, but, after success in the House, it failed in the Senate. Apart from another attempt in 1979, an amendment has been, and continues to be, a pipe dream.

Fortunately, there are statutory solutions afoot to get closer to a fair count.

The National Popular Vote interstate compact (NPV), for example, is a coordinated campaign to get states to pledge their electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. The agreement would only go into effect once enough states, comprising a majority of electoral votes (270), join.

Currently, 15 states and Washington D.C., representing 196 electoral votes, have entered the compact. Four states—Colorado, Delaware, New Mexico, and Oregon—joined this year, a sign of accelerating progress. Two more states, Nevada and Maine, should have been on this list—but, after NPV advanced through the legislature, Nevada’s Democratic governor Steve Sisolak unexpectedly vetoed it, and, although it passed the state Senate, Maine House Democrats voted down NPV after bizarrely voting to advance it days prior.

There is no pathway for the compact to go into effect before the 2020 election—but 2024 remains a possibility. First, Maine and Nevada will have to come back into the fold. Then, if the Democrats (or reform-minded Republicans) win enough state legislative races in a combination of Virginia, Minnesota, Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and New Hampshire—all states in which this is potentially feasible—NPV could be pushed over the finish line.

But each state need not wait for the others to realize concrete changes in advance of 2020. All states can better ensure that every vote counts in presidential elections by implementing what is known as ranked choice voting (RCV).

Under this voting system, voters are allowed to rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives majority support, the last-place vote-getter is eliminated, and their votes are reallocated according to subsequent preference. This process is repeated until one candidate receives at least 50 percent.

In 2018, Maine became the first state to implement ranked choice voting for primaries and federal (non-presidential) elections. This year, a group of Maine legislators, led by State Senate President Troy Jackson, pushed to expand the program to include the presidential primary and general election. If Jackson’s expansion were to become law, the awarding of Electoral College votes could no longer be skewed or disrupted by third-party candidates.

Pine Tree State reformers are close to victory. Both the state House and Senate approved the bill, but the legislative session came to a close before the bill could be sent to the governor’s desk for approval. Advocates are not giving up and are working on a game plan to get RCV enacted by the 2020 general election.

While ranked choice voting would not eliminate the basic inequalities built into the Electoral College, it would ensure that, if states continue to allocate electoral votes via winner-take-all, the candidate that wins a state is actually the candidate that has majority support.

There are some questions about what would happen to the use of ranked choice voting if the national popular vote actually went into effect. But FairVote CEO Rob Richie tells The New Republic that reformers are working on both congressional and state-based solutions to deal with this potential scenario.

Had approximately 60,000 votes in Ohio flipped from George W. Bush to John Kerry in 2004, it’s possible that the Electoral College would have already been changed or abolished. If Ohio had been awarded to Kerry, Bush would have won the popular vote while being deprived of an electoral vote majority. This would have marked consecutive elections in which the system failed to produce the small-d democratic winner and may very well have spurred a bipartisan demand for reform. Instead, Bush won reelection and now one party is clearly benefiting from this anachronistic institution.

To both parties, the words of Thomas Jefferson now serve as a reminder and a warning. “Institutions,” he wrote, “must advance also to keep pace with the times. We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”

The Electoral College has been an ill-fitting layer for a long time. For the sake of our democracy, it’s time to throw away the coat.