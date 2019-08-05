Natalia Ginzburg’s Radical Clarity

Fact and fiction are interminably wound up in Natalia Ginzburg’s novels. In a preface to an early novel, Voices in the Evening, she clarified that the characters in the story “are not alive, nor have ever lived, in any part of the world.” Family Lexicon, the most autobiographical of Ginzburg’s books, was to be read as a novel though the story was real. “I haven’t made up a thing,” she wrote, “and each time I found myself slipping into my long-held habits as a novelist and made something up, I was quickly compelled to destroy the invention.” The habit began in her childhood, we learn in Family Lexicon. Young Natalia often had to reconcile the things her parents told her with the things she could see happening in front of her, so that “truth and lies became all mixed up for me.”

HAPPINESS, AS SUCH by Natalia Ginzburg New Directions, 176 pp., $15.95

THE DRY HEART by Natalia Ginzburg New Directions, 96 pp., $12.95

Truth and lies were, of course, bound to be mixed up under fascism. Ginzburg’s father was a Triestine Jew, and though as a biologist he wasn’t exactly invested in politics, he would frequently put up socialist friends forced to go underground in Mussolini’s Italy. In 1934, he was arrested with his eldest son for their alleged involvement in an anti-fascist conspiracy; another son managed to escape and cross the border into Switzerland. As the youngest of five, Natalia was insulated from the turbulence at home, but a few years later, just before World War II broke out, she married Leone Ginzburg, a family friend who had been arrested as part of the same conspiracy as her father. War ushered in a different order of reality. Her parents migrated to Belgium after her father lost his job as a professor in Turin. They gradually made their way back after the German invasion and ended up in Florence in disguise. Leone, Natalia, and their two children were exiled to the Abruzzi, where she wrote her first novel, The Road to the City, published under a pseudonym. Shortly after the Italian armistice in 1943, the couple moved to Rome and Leone was arrested for plotting against the occupying German troops. He died two months later in prison.