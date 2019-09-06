Menu
My hair is falling out

So give it to the midnight crows and let them bring it to
a little black girl should she set out seeds of a hungry sunflower.
 May they wrap it around a chip of bright amber or tuck
 it inside the nostril of a rotting field mouse. Teach her meat;
she needs to know. Though, the pink tendon is worse as we age.
 Like a gate at which we like to shut our eyes. Rub the sore
 scalp. Sleep to Liszt and catch a snail up off the ground
which they won’t like it’s ok to make a world in which things eat
 each other. Make room for believing. Climb down off the world dying                                                   and feed something. Open up the yard.

Francine J. Harris is the author of Play Dead. Her third collection, Here Is the Sweet Hand, is forthcoming from Farrar, Straus & Giroux.

Poetry, Magazine, September 2019

