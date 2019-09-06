So give it to the midnight crows and let them bring it to
a little black girl should she set out seeds of a hungry sunflower.
May they wrap it around a chip of bright amber or tuck
it inside the nostril of a rotting field mouse. Teach her meat;
she needs to know. Though, the pink tendon is worse as we age.
Like a gate at which we like to shut our eyes. Rub the sore
scalp. Sleep to Liszt and catch a snail up off the ground
which they won’t like it’s ok to make a world in which things eat
each other. Make room for believing. Climb down off the world dying and feed something. Open up the yard.
My hair is falling out
