The Incredible Shrinking GOP

As the only African American Republican in the House of Representatives and as a Congressman who represents a 71% Latino district, I’ve taken a conservative message to places that don’t often hear it. Folks in these communities believe in order to solve problems we should empower people not the government, help families move up the economic ladder through free markets not socialism and achieve and maintain peace by being nice with nice guys and tough with tough guys. These Republican ideals resonate with people who don’t think they identify with the Republican Party. Every American should feel they have a home in our party.

A certain amount of retirements every election cycle is normal. Serving in Congress simply isn’t as fun if you’re in the minority party. Some lawmakers also simply decide to leave on their own terms rather than face a likely defeat in November. Conservative and moderate Democrats bolted from Congress at similar levels just before the party lost the House in the 2010 midterms. But this time, the current Republican trend mirrors a deeper shift within the Republican Party away from women, people of color, and diverse suburban communities—in other words, a broad swath of the American electorate that cannot be easily written off.

Hurd’s departure leaves a largely monochromatic party even less racially diverse than it already was. He and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott are the only black Republican members of Congress. A Washington Post analysis last week noted that there were only 14 nonwhite Republicans among the party’s 273 members who serve as federal lawmakers or state governors. Among 302 Democrats who serve in those positions, by comparison, one-third are nonwhite. Those figures, the Post noted, largely reflects the racial composition of the Republican Party itself.

Two of the House’s thirteen Republican women—Roby and Indiana’s Susan Brooks—have also already said that they would not run again in 2020. Brooks’s decision to retire was particularly ominous: She had been tapped to serve as the House Republicans’ recruitment chair. While neither party is close to gender parity in Congress, their decision will likely amplify a deep gender imbalance among Republican lawmakers. Just over a third of House Democrats are women, compared to 6 percent of House Republicans. Last fall, the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Republican members hired an outside women lawyer to question Christine Blasey Ford, apparently cognizant of the bad optics of eleven Republican men interrogating her. Politico’s Playbook newsletter noted on Friday that the House Republican caucus includes more members named Jim than women running for re-election.

“If this is the new normal, I want no part of it.”

Congressional retirements only tell part of the story. Since Trump took office two years ago, a small but notable number of state and local GOP elected officials have also switched parties. Four Kansas women lawmakers made the jump last December, pointing both to state-level dynamics as well as the president. California Assemblyman Brian Maienschein cited Trump and the party’s overall right-wing drift as a factor when he joined the Democrats in January. So did Andy McKean, the longest-serving Republican in the Iowa legislature, when he defected in April. “Some would excuse this behavior as ‘telling it like it is’ and the new normal,” McKean told reporters when he announced his decision. “If this is the new normal, I want no part of it.”

Some departures partially reflect the shift in suburban districts away from Trump’s GOP. Others symbolize what the party is losing along the way. In 2017, Hawaii Republicans ousted their house minority leader, Beth Fukumoto, after she criticized Trump’s sexism and racism at a local Women’s March; Fukumoto left the party shortly thereafter. Tani Cantil-Sakauye, the chief justice of California, told reporters she switched her registration from Republican to no party after watching the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. And former Texas judge Elsa Alcala cited Trump’s attacks on four women lawmakers of color when she left the GOP last month.