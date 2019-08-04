The Second-Amendment Case for Gun Control

Supporters of an anachronistic libertarian reading of the Second Amendment have made Thomas Jefferson the unlikely poster boy for their cause. As was true for many in the Founding generation, Jefferson was certainly fond of his guns. He famously wrote that “as to the species of exercise, I advise the gun.” To promote a healthy body, he recommended that “your gun therefore be the constant companion of your walks.” But Jefferson was not suggesting that one pack heat when heading down to the local tavern to pick up the latest political news. Jefferson was a large land owner who lived in the western part of Virginia; he owned almost 5,000 acres of largely contiguous land in the western part of his home state. Walking with a gun in a heavily forested area one third of the size of Manhattan is rather different than packing heat in a Walmart, county fair, or bar. Moreover, Jefferson understood the difference between traveling armed in a densely populated areas and hiking or riding in the mountains of his home state—a distinction Jefferson himself drew out in a letter he wrote about a fine pair of Turkish pistols he owned:

I fixed one in a wooden holster to hang in the loop of the pommel of my saddle to be handily taken out & in, having used it daily while I had a horse who would stand fire. I had other holsters also made for both to hang them at the side of my carriage for road use; & with locks & staples to secure them from being handled by curious people.

In other words, Jefferson’s guns were at the ready when hunting on his lands, but he was equally adamant that his firearm needed to be firmly secured when traveling on the public roads. A popular eighteenth-century American legal text likewise made it clear that armed travel in places where large numbers of people congregated was a crime under common law. What modern Republicans and most gun rights advocates have forgotten is that the right to bear arms was always weighed against another right the Founders esteemed highly: the peace.

The concept of the peace has been all but lost to modern Americans, who typically think about liberty almost exclusively in negative terms. It is relatively easy to conceptualize liberty as a limit on government overreach, but it is much harder for contemporary Americans to understand the importance of positive conceptions of liberty, including the right to enjoy the peace. Here is how one early American law book from the era of the Second Amendment described this concept: “the term peace, denotes the condition of the body politic in which no person suffers, or has just cause to fear any injury.” The primary enforcers and conservators of the peace in both England and early America were local justices of the peace. These individuals, typically prominent and respected men in the local community, had broad and far-reaching powers that included the ability to preemptively disarm anyone who posed a potential threat to the peace—a type of power that reformers are now trying to revive, in vastly diluted form, by adopting red-flag gun legislation.

Today’s stilted gun debate reflects an impoverishment of our moral and political imagination.

So seen in the broader sweep of America’s social and legal history, today’s stilted gun debate reflects an impoverishment of our moral and political imagination. We have maintained and valorized the negative freedom at the core of the gun lobby’s version of the Second Amendment, but lost the countervailing positive vision of freedom and the related ideas of local and communal responsibility that were essential to the preservation of the peace. The world that gave us the Second Amendment was populated by people who lived in a largely rural society in small communities. For them, keeping the peace meant forms of policing anchored in their face-to-face local communities. Modern notions of privacy, including a right to acquire guns and stockpile weapons, free from government’s prying eyes, were nonexistent. In fact, the opposite was typically the case: government kept very close tabs on citizens who had guns and fined them if they were not kept properly stored and in good working order. The great irony that modern champions of the Second Amendment have never appreciated is that adhering to the Founders’ actual vision of the Second Amendment would mean much more extensive and intrusive regulation of guns, not less. If we wanted to honor the true understanding of the Second Amendment, we would begin by requiring gun registration and mandatory fire arms training for all gun owners.

Once we recognize that the right to enjoy the peace is just as much part of our tradition as the right to keep and bear arms, we can begin to talk calmly about how the latter right can coexist with the former, as the Founders wished. In addition to enacting sensible laws, restoring the Founders’ original vision of the Second Amendment will require finding ways to bolster the resources of local communities. It will also mean rejecting the modern libertarian distortion of the Second Amendment and recreating in new and innovative ways the goal of promoting and protecting the peace.