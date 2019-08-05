El Paso Has Exposed the Ugly Reality of the “Immigration Debate”

Julissa Arce, a formerly undocumented author who grew up in San Antonio, once confronted former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, asking him if he was knowingly lying to people when he scapegoated immigrants and said they were taking jobs and were responsible for American economic decline. After the shooting she found herself thinking about what it means to be a U.S. citizen in the age of Trump. August 8 will mark five years as a citizen for her, and 25 years since she came from Mexico. “I thought that as soon as I got my citizenship, all these fears that I had would go away, now that I had a U.S. passport,” she said, choking up. “I have a right to be here now, and despite that, I have never felt more alien than I feel in this place right now.”

Cristela Alonzo, an activist and popular comedian, from McAllen, Texas sometimes has shows in El Paso. When she’s there, she goes to the Walmart that was targeted; it feels like the one she went to growing up. In the wake of the shooting she’s recalling other moments of racism in the past few years.

“I have a right to be here now, and despite that, I have never felt more alien than I feel in this place right now.”

Two weeks after Trump’s election, after shooting her Netflix comedy special, she took her whole family on their first vacation, to Hawaii. Her special-needs nephew loves chain restaurants. As they waited for a table at The Cheesecake Factory, she and her brother, who had just become a citizen, initially thought nothing of it when two white men asked them where they were from. They weren’t happy with the answer “Texas” and kept pushing, eventually telling them to go back to Mexico. Mistaking her nephew’s Nintendo DS for a phone recording the encounter, the men tried to go towards him. Alonzo and her brother put themselves in front of the boy. Despite the talk post-election from white people that they were going to wear pins and be loud allies for marginalized Americans, Alonzo told me, no one in the restaurant said anything.