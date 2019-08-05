El Paso Has Exposed the Ugly Reality of the “Immigration Debate”

Cristela Alonzo, an activist and popular comedian, from McAllen, Texas sometimes has shows in El Paso. When she’s there, she goes to the Walmart that was targeted; it feels like the one she went to growing up. In the wake of the shooting she’s recalling other moments of racism in the past few years.

“I have a right to be here now, and despite that, I have never felt more alien than I feel in this place right now.”

Two weeks after Trump’s election, after shooting her Netflix comedy special, she took her whole family on their first vacation, to Hawaii. Her special-needs nephew loves chain restaurants. As they waited for a table at The Cheesecake Factory, she and her brother, who had just become a citizen, initially thought nothing of it when two white men asked them where they were from. They weren’t happy with the answer “Texas” and kept pushing, eventually telling them to go back to Mexico. Mistaking her nephew’s Nintendo DS for a phone recording the encounter, the men tried to go towards him. Alonzo and her brother put themselves in front of the boy. Despite the talk post-election from white people that they were going to wear pins and be loud allies for marginalized Americans, Alonzo told me, no one in the restaurant said anything.

“The rest of the night my nephew kept asking what he had done wrong. They feel empowered,” Alonzo said of the two white men. “As a Latina, as someone who grew up with undocumented parents, I have never felt like someone has tried to empower me.”

Mario Carillo, the Texas state director for progressive immigration advocacy organization America’s Voice, grew up in El Paso, going to the mall where the shooting took place every Friday for lunch during high school. He called his parents, who shop at the Walmart that was targeted, and his sister, immediately upon hearing of the shooting. He thought about how someone drove 10 hours to harm a community that has always felt safe, despite its proximity to Juarez. He thought about Trump’s America, where you can get berated for speaking Spanish in public places, and the challenge of trying to get people to see this American crisis through a nonextremist lens. And he thought about Texas governor Greg Abbott, who blamed the El Paso shooting on “mental health” in a television appearance, despite Texas Sen. John Cornyn having tweeted about the influx of Hispanic residents in Texas in June, and lieutenant governor Dan Patrick calling undocumented immigrants “invaders” bringing “third-world diseases” to Texas.

“How does government keep American Latinos safe?” he asked. “It’s a question Republicans will have to help answer. Why can’t we have a conversation about how easy it is to obtain firearms?”

Latino leaders I spoke with weren’t yet ready to outline the blueprint for what’s next, still reeling and needing more time to process the tragedy. But more than 700 miles away from El Paso, early answers were beginning to form, in San Diego at the national conference of the largest Latino civil rights organization, UnidosUS, formerly known as the National Council of La Raza.

During a Latinas brunch this weekend, immigration activist and co-founder of the Women’s March Paola Mendoza took the stage with a fiery speech. Mendoza, who told the human stories of the migrant caravan Trump demonized during multiple visits, said the next steps are hard conversations with moms, dads, abuelos, and tias—the 29 percent of Latinos that voted for Trump, including 32 percent of Hispanic men, a figure which remains consistent with previous Republican performances with Latinos and party identification despite Trump’s historic antagonism.

“A vote for him is a vote against us because his language is dehumanizing us and leading white supremacists to kill us,” she told me after her speech. “If they don’t change and he wins in 2020 I fear what will happen to us as a community. This is a life and death moment.”

The activists and Latino leaders remain resolute that those who lost their lives will not be forgotten and change will arise from tragedy. On Instagram, Arce channeled many of their feelings.

“The shooter didn’t ask people to see their papers, or if they did it the ‘right way,’ or if they came here legally,” she wrote, posting that many Latino families in Texas never crossed the border. “This has never been about legality, it has always been about race. It has always been about our brown skin in this country.”