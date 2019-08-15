The Green New Deal: A Capitalist Plot (Part 2)

In her book The Entrepreneurial State, Mariana Mazzucato, another economic adviser who has reportedly been influential in sketching out the Green New Deal, comes at the Hamiltonian legacy from the perspective of economic theory. Adam Smith adumbrated the basic workings of a market economy, she observes—but erroneously took it for granted that such a market was inherently self-regulating. Karl Polanyi demolished that notion, demonstrating that the state played the lead role in creating national markets, and has been deeply involved in regulating them ever since. John Maynard Keynes detailed how capitalist economies, far from tending to equilibrium, are prone to extreme volatility due to cycles of over- and underinvestment. Keynes contended that underinvestment could be remedied with the stimulus of government spending, and experience has largely borne out his argument. For Mazzucato, however, Keynes is not the final word on economic policy: That laurel belongs to Joseph Schumpeter, who argued that to achieve real economic development, government spending has to be specifically targeted, at “R&D, infrastructure, labor skills, and direct and indirect support for specific technologies and companies.”

The former Department of War, rechristened the Department of Defense, played just this Schumpeterian role for the American economy in the second half of the twentieth century. Perhaps the most consequential postwar Pentagon initiative for our own digital economy was the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), founded in 1958 after the launch of the Soviet satellite Sputnik. DARPA fostered a decentralized, networked system that brought the operations of large companies into experimental alliance with innovative startup firms in various technology fields. The agency’s lead programs founded critical research facilities in both private universities and government labs.

DARPA was especially invested in the development of computer science, which led directly to the creation of the personal computer, introduced by Apple in 1976. Thirty-one years later, Apple took to market the revolutionary iPhone and iPod Touch, followed by the iPad. Many of the technologies underlying these devices came from entities underwritten by DARPA, and Apple itself received significant government financial assistance all along the way; none of this technology would have had any outlet without the internet, another DARPA-generated invention.