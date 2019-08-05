It’s OK to Talk About Mass Shooters

Many of No Notoriety’s recommendations are reasonable, such as naming a perpetrator “once per piece as a reference point, never in the headlines and no photo above the fold,” and to “elevate the names and likenesses of all victims killed and/or injured to send the message [that] their lives are more important than the killer’s actions.” The group urges journalists to balance the public’s need to know with the risk of potential harm. Indeed, journalists often make similar balancing judgments when covering other sensitive matters, like child sexual assault.

Some public officials and news organizations have embraced this approach. After a gunman killed twelve people at a Virginia Beach community center in June, Police Chief Jim Cervera told reporters that he would only release the perpetrator’s name once. After that, Cervera said, “he will be forever referred to as the suspect because our focus now is the dignity and respect to the victims in this case and to their families.” Oregon Sheriff John Hanlin refused to name a gunman who killed nine people at a Roseburg community college in 2015 at all, saying it would “only glorify his horrific actions and serve to inspire future shooters.”



CNN’s Anderson Cooper approvingly cited Hanlin’s message at the time. “A quick reminder, the local sheriff says he will not and will not say the shooter’s name,” he said in a broadcast the following day. “Neither will we. We’re neither naming him nor showing his photo even as we learned more about who he was, including the fact that he was enrolled in the class where he opened fire.” But The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple noted that this rule was unevenly applied by Cooper and CNN during the San Bernardino shooting a few months later. (To their credit, the No Notoriety organizers insisted on the same approach for both incidents.)

Indeed, news outlets and public officials regularly discuss the identity and motives behind jihadist-inspired terrorist attacks. But when white nationalists carry out mass shootings, they downplay the perpetrator—and thus risk obscuring the ideology that drove the attack. That approach is particularly jarring given the surge in white-nationalist violence in recent years. In 2018, for example, perpetrators with ties to right-wing extremist groups accounted for all but one U.S. death in domestic terrorism attacks. Studies have also shown that white mass shooters are often treated more sympathetically by news outlets than their nonwhite counterparts.

No Notoriety’s central argument is that “the prospect of infamy serves as a motivating factor for other individuals to kill and inspires copycat crimes.” Some research does suggest that sensationalistic coverage can inspire copycats. But the underlying principle—that mass shootings should be covered more responsibly by news outlets—has metamorphosed into a damnatio memoriae approach toward those who commit them. This approach may work in some cases, especially those where a young gunman targets classmates at school, but it misunderstands why a white nationalist commits a massacre.