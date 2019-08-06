Fox News Is the New NRA

Fox helped build Trump’s political brand and fuel his electoral rise, and in recent years has remade itself as a propaganda outlet in support of his presidency. Trump, in turn, has long been obsessed with the network. His worldview and decision making are shaped by the former network personalities with whom he has stocked his administration, the “Fox cabinet” of current stars he reaches out to for advice, and the hours of Fox programming he reportedly watches each day.

Gertz goes on to show how having a “superfan in the White House” has given the network the ability to drive news cycles and national policy—and how Fox has used this power to elevate its obsessions.



A large-scale study of 6,000 registered voters conducted recently by political strategy firm GSB (full disclosure: I am a GSB partner) found that, among the population at large, Fox News is not a well-trusted organization. But for those who believe U.S. gun laws are perfect as is, there is a lot more faith in Fox. Also, Fox News is most trusted by those who also highly trust the NRA. So, as the NRA deals with its legal squabbles, cronyism, and perhaps more Natasha Romanoffs in their midst, lacking the means or ability it once had to influence our elections, Fox News is there for all those who want to believe.

The NRA still has some power: its grading system for legislators continues to have an effect. But as Trump-rally-chronicler Jared Yates Sexton shared with The New Republic, “with the implosion of the NRA ... it’s up to the next snake oil salesman to pick up the pieces and collect the checks.” Fox News has been only too happy to cash in on that con.