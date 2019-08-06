Police Killed Her Boyfriend, Then Charged Her With His Murder

Columbus prosecutors didn’t have to prove Saunders intended to kill Tate, only that she intended to commit the underlying felony of attempted robbery. Being charged with felony murder meant Saunders could be tried as an adult, and, if convicted, would face 15 years to life in prison if convicted. “That’s not right,” her mother, Danielle, told me in April. “She didn’t kill nobody. I don’t think they should have that—felony murder. It lets police get away with it, the crimes they do. It’s not fair to us as human beings. I feel like if they commit crimes, they should get the charges they committed.” (The investigation into Richards’s use of force remains open.)

Sometimes, felony murder charges are also a means to an end for prosecutors, as they can be used to coerce people into pleading guilty to lesser charge.

Franklin County prosecuting attorney Ron O’Brien in May defended the felony murder charge. When asked on Monday if he still thought this charge was warranted, he replied by email that Saunders confessed to prior robberies with Tate, and so “a motion to try her in adult court was withdrawn and she plead guilty” (his bold, his sic). He failed to acknowledge the obvious: Saunders pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery so that she could remain in the juvenile system and not risk being tried as an adult—a trial that could end in life imprisonment for a murder she didn’t commit. (She will be eligible for release from juvenile prison after two years.)

Felony murder is “the prototypical juvenile crime,” as Alison Burton wrote in 2017 in the Harvard Civil Rights-Civil Liberties Law Review. She noted that young people are more likely to commit criminal offenses in groups—51 percent of all homicides committed by juveniles involve multiple offenders, for example, but only 23 percent of adult homicides do—and because research shows that young people are more likely to underestimate risks.

A Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International report found in 2005 that 26 percent of all juveniles sentenced to prison for life without parole had felony murder convictions. Curtis Brooks was fifteen when he was sentenced to life without parole in a felony murder case, also in a robbery in which he didn’t fire the fatal shot. (In December, after serving 22 years in a Colorado prison, Brooks was granted clemency by then-Governor John Hickenlooper and released.) But some states are abandoning the felony murder rule. In California, felony murder charges are now restricted only to those who themselves did or intended to commit a killing, after the law was changed in 2018. Hawaii, Kentucky, Massachusetts, and Michigan have all struck their felony murder rules.