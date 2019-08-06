America’s Most Powerful Gun Supporter

After a gunman killed 20 elementary students and six teachers in Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012, President Barack Obama pressured Congress to take action. Even some Republicans, notably Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey, spoke up in favor of modest reforms. McConnell did not. As minority leader at the time, he could not directly block legislation from reaching the floor. But he could misconstrue it to his heart’s content. Barely one month after the Sandy Hook massacre, McConnell sent a vivid warning to his supporters. “Our Founders fought a revolution to secure our rights,” the email read. “They would have been appalled by what they heard from an American president the other day. President Obama has the left wing media in a frenzy. And, like his old Chief of Staff, he is determined to not waste a crisis. The gun-grabbers are in full battle mode. And they are serious.”

Politicians generally like to take credit for their accomplishments. For McConnell, victory lies in what isn’t accomplished, and he sets expectations accordingly. After a gunman killed twelve people at a California bar last November, McConnell told reporters that it was “highly unlikely there will be restrictions passed” when the new Congress convened in January, as though he were helpless to change that predicted outcome. House Democrats passed a series of major bills that would strengthen the federal background-check process in February by a substantial margin, including five GOP votes. McConnell, who largely controls which bills reach the Senate floor, hasn’t allowed a vote on it yet.

He’s done this not because these bills are unpopular or unconstitutional; they aren’t. It’s simply because McConnell, and those who prop up his political career, oppose them. Some things—confirming conservative judges, cutting taxes for wealthy Americans, deregulating the financial industry—are always on the table in his Senate. Other ideas, such as universal background checks or an assault-weapons ban, exist beyond the realm of possibility to him. “If I’m still the majority leader in the Senate think of me as the Grim Reaper,” he told an audience in April, speaking broadly about progressive policies. “None of that stuff is going to pass.”



This approach requires a little more creativity these days. The NRA’s legendary political heft is currently diluted by internal power struggles as well as legal and financial woes. The gun-control movement, by comparison, gathered strength after a gunman killed 17 people last year at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Those deaths prompted Trump to meet with survivors to discuss potential solutions to gun violence. Texas Senator John Cornyn, the second highest-ranking Republican senator at the time, said it would be a “travesty” if lawmakers didn’t consider bills to tighten the background-check process. But in McConnell’s Senate, it was business as usual. As the post-Parkland debate simmered, the Kentucky senator turned the legislative body’s schedule toward a banking-deregulation bill.

When all else fails, McConnell’s preferred tactic is feigned powerlessness. Congress, he argued last year, simply can’t stop mass shootings. “I don’t think at the federal level there’s much that we can do other than appropriate funds,” McConnell told a Kentucky audience in July 2018, pointing to federal programs for enhancing school safety. “You would think, given how much it takes to get on an American plane or given how much it takes to get into courthouses, that this might be something that we could achieve, but I don’t think we could do that from Washington, I think it’s basically a local decision.”