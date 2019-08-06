The Sound and the Silence of Toni Morrison

When I first encountered Morrison’s work in high school, it was most often atop the sea of unmade sheets on my bed, two pillows propping me up against the headboard. I used one of those cheap, drugstore pens to underline the sections that most resonated. It was difficult for me then, and still is now, to read in places where there was a lot of noise. My attention would be unsteady, my focus precarious. I preferred reading and writing in my room, where I could listen to the soft scratch of ink on paper, to the ceiling fan whirring overhead. Which is to say, I first encountered Morrison’s words in the silence she alludes to.

This was why, in the early spring of 2016, I was so eager to listen to Morrison read her work aloud. To have the voice I had grown so familiar with through her novels transposed from the page and into the air—to feel that silence, which I had previously experienced in solitude, as the bodily presence of the author herself.

When I was a teenager reading The Bluest Eye, I remember the novel pushing me to interrogate so much of what I had internalized from this country—about my own self-worth, about what sort of life was possible for a black child born in the South. Things were different then. The project of suppressing the story of racism in this country—and replacing it with ahistorical narratives that obscured the truth—was more entrenched than it is now. I did not have the language to name what I was seeing, how I was feeling. I was trapped in a paralysis of confusion. Morrison gave me, and so many others, that language. She was among the first to arm me with the ability to understand that so much of what this country had taught me about myself, what it had taught me about my people, was a lie.