The Sound and the Silence of Toni Morrison

When I was a teenager reading The Bluest Eye, I remember the novel pushing me to interrogate so much of what I had internalized from this country—about my own self-worth, about what sort of life was possible for a black child born in the South. Things were different then. The project of suppressing the story of racism in this country—and replacing it with ahistorical narratives that obscured the truth—was more entrenched than it is now. I did not have the language to name what I was seeing, how I was feeling. I was trapped in a paralysis of confusion. Morrison gave me, and so many others, that language. She was among the first to arm me with the ability to understand that so much of what this country had taught me about myself, what it had taught me about my people, was a lie.

Sanders Theatre is a bastion of deep mahogany. Golden chandeliers hang from the ceiling, emitting streaks of incandescent light. The audience on that afternoon was a mix of young and old—high school students who had been brought by their teachers to see the celebrated author in the flesh, elderly residents of Cambridge who had, perhaps, felt like partners in Morrison’s literary journey, watching her rise to become one of the world’s most celebrated minds. When Morrison came onto the stage, the audience rose to their feet and gave a resounding round of applause. Whistles and cheers ricocheted across the vastness of the room. Morrison was brought to a table at the front of the stage cloaked in a red cloth, a small glass of water at its corner. At 85 years old, she was pushed about in a wheelchair, though her physical limitations were in no way indicative of her mental capacity. She was so remarkably lucid. Draped in a burnt orange shawl that rested across her shoulders, her gray dreadlocks fell lightly along the back of her neck.

After an introduction by Doctor Henry Louis Gates Jr., Morrison began to read. This fourth lecture was titled “Configurations of Blackness.” (These essays would be compiled into a collection published by Harvard University Press named The Origin of Others.) Her voice was silvery and melodic, each word ornamented with midwestern texture.

Morrison described the pseudo-scientific language invented to legitimate and categorize the oppression of black people. “The language invented by these investigators is astounding,” she remarked. “Dysesthesia Ethiopica which is defined as the rascality of black both free and enslaved. Then there’s ... Drapetomania, that is the tendency of blacks to flee captivity.” The tension was inescapable: between the moral and intellectual absurdity of those terms and the moral and intellectual clarity of the speaker; between the language used as a means of subjugation and her own words that have proved so emancipatory.

As I listened to her speak, I thought of what it means to be in the presence of living literary history. I thought of James Baldwin and his 1965 debate with William F. Buckley Jr. at Oxford, the way Baldwin meticulously delineated the persecution of black Americans, and the envy I felt for those who were able to witness his mind at work in person. I wondered if they truly understood what they were watching—if they imagined themselves as taking part in the cultivation of a literary legacy. I think of my two children, currently two years old and six months old, and how one day they will read Morrison, and how they might marvel at the fact that their father once shared a room with this writer who seemed to belong to another world. I will tell them that when she spoke, the vowels stretched across the theater like a hammock. I will tell them that her laughter pushed open the walls of the room and invited everyone in.