In Defense of Sparta

Women also played a more conspicuous role in Spartan life than elsewhere in ancient Greece (although that is not saying very much). Spartan women went through the same training as men, and mothers were seen as a mainstay of civic virtue. In Athens, on the other hand, in his famous Funeral Oration, the orator Pericles gallingly told Athenian women that the best thing they could do for the city was stay home and out of the public eye.

Sparta preserved its regional dominance more by restraint than by hunger for conquest. Thucydides’s history portrays the Spartans as reluctant to go to war and often more merciful than their more liberal-minded opponents, the Athenians. It’s no insignificant fact that when Sparta won the bloody Peloponnesian War, it spared a defeated Athens from the violent reprisals that Athens itself often meted out to cities it defeated.

Plutarch tells us that in Sparta, those who were free—that is, the citizens—were freer than people anywhere else in the world. To our ears that sounds strange. Even the Spartan citizens, who were greatly outnumbered by the enslaved helots and noncitizen residents (the períoikoi, or “people who live around here”), had constant duties imposed on them—whether fighting in a war, or training young Spartans, or getting beaten up for stepping out of line. How could they be called free?