It all started in the sleepy upstate town of Hydesville, New York. There, in March of 1848, the Fox sisters—10-year-old Kate and 14-year-old Maggie—convinced their older sister, 34-year-old Leah, that they contacted a spirit with the ominous name of Mr. Splitfoot who, by raps, knocks, and the cracking of toe joints, conveyed knowledge from the beyond. The sisters would move to Rochester, where they would find patrons in Amy and Isaac Post, two prominent Quakers deeply involved in the progressive politics of the day, including agitation for abolition and suffrage.

What emerged was a potent, powerful, and very strange religious movement known as Spiritualism. A quasi-denomination, Spiritualism holds that death is not the end of life, and that those residents in the domain of the former are still able to communicate to those of us who exist in the realm of the latter. Mediums like Cora L.V. Scott and Paschal Beverly Randolph became as popular as the Fox sisters, drawing crowds of thousands, while their books became bestsellers. It was more than mere entertainment. At one séance—led by the Fox’s and attended by Horace Greeley, William Cullen Bryant, and James Fenimore Cooper at New York City’s Barnum Hotel (named for its owner, the showman, politician, and con-artist P.T. Barnum)—a spirit tapped out a message to the abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison: “Spiritualism will work miracles in the cause of reform.”

As a sentiment, it bears similarity to Democratic primary candidate and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson’s contention that she will “harness love for political purposes.” A best-selling New Age author, Williamson’s audience dwarfs that of the Fox sisters, who could have only dreamed of the sort of platform they’d have gotten on Oprah. Williamson’s books, A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of A Course in Miracles and Healing the Soul of America, have been bought by millions. In Healing, Williamson spelled out her political beliefs in calls for Americans to “awaken from our culture of distraction and re-engage the process of democracy with soulfulness and hope.” Much as the Spiritualists held there was a spectral realm that connected all people regardless of race and gender, Williamson contends there is a “universal force that, when activated by the human heart, has the power to make all things right. Such is the divine authority of love: to renew the heart, renew the nations, and ultimately, renew the world.”

For those unfamiliar with Williamson, the rhetoric of the “divine authority of love” might seem strange among policy-minded candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. When considering Democratic candidates of the left or of the center, Williamson occupies a lane of her own. But whether or not she fits in on the debate stage, something about Williamson’s rhetoric struck a chord with viewers, who made her the most searched candidate name on the Internet in 49 states (the lone holdout being Montana, where residents googled to find out who their own governor was).