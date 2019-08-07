As a sentiment, it bears similarity to Democratic primary candidate and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson’s contention that she will “harness love for political purposes.” A bestselling New Age author, Williamson’s audience dwarfs that of the Fox sisters, who could have only dreamed of the sort of platform they’d have gotten on Oprah. Williamson’s books, A Return to Love: Reflections on the Principles of “A Course in Miracles” and Healing the Soul of America: Reclaiming Our Voices as Spiritual Citizens, have been bought by millions. In Healing, Williamson spelled out her political beliefs in calls for Americans to “awaken from our culture of distraction and re-engage the process of democracy with soulfulness and hope.” Much as the Spiritualists held there was a spectral realm that connected all people regardless of race and gender, Williamson contends there is a “universal force that, when activated by the human heart, has the power to make all things right. Such is the divine authority of love: to renew the heart, renew the nations, and ultimately, renew the world.”

For those unfamiliar with Williamson, the rhetoric of the “divine authority of love” might seem strange among policy-minded candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. When considering Democratic candidates of the left or of the center, Williamson occupies a lane of her own. But whether or not she fits in on the debate stage, something about Williamson’s rhetoric struck a chord with viewers, who made her the most searched candidate name on the Internet in 49 states (the lone holdout being Montana, where residents googled to find out who their own governor was).

Beltway pundits who didn’t watch The Apprentice couldn’t see Trump coming, so they could possibly be blindsided by the popularity of Williamson, even though she’s had an audience of millions for decades. At Vox, Matthew Zeitlin wrote that Williamson “can plausibly claim to represent a demographic swath of the public—and a growing one at that,” in the form of those who self-identify as spiritual rather than religious. Though her candidacy was initially treated as a joke—not least because of her Long Island lock-jaw accent (despite being from Texas)—commentators have started to discuss Williamson with a bemused respect.