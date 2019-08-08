The Harsh World of Offshore Borders

“Barbicans” are exceptional, sometimes fortified, juridical zones located outside entrances to national territory. Notorious examples are Christmas Island—where the Australian government holds migrants indefinitely in camps—and the naval base at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, which the United States used as a refugee detention camp, prior to its use as military prison, legal black hole, and torture site.

Although FitzGerald gives remote control strategies names that evoke medieval fear and loathing (“moats” and “barbicans”), he stresses that the techniques that states use to enforce offshore borders are hyper-modern. The Department of Homeland Security trains Central American coast guard units, with which it shares biometric data through a Biometric Identification Transnational Migration Alert Program. The iris scans of 2.3 million refugees registered by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in the Middle East, coursing through centralized databases, are used to identify refugees attempting to access government benefits. These are the instruments of a self-consciously forward-looking, globalizing age.

Offshore borders take different forms in different countries, varying with states’ political institutions, cultural histories, geography, and positions in international, geopolitical hierarchies. Australia’s proximity to Asia, status as a regional power, history of nativist nationalism, and thin legal protections for non-citizens have shaped its aggressive forms of remote control. By contrast, Canada’s insulation by oceans and a restrictionist buffer state to its South—the United States—more robust rights for non-citizens, and investment in a humanitarian international “brand” have together contributed to stronger protections for asylum-seekers.

In the European Union, supranational institution-building has both externalized borders and created new layers of international juridical authority within which restrictionist policies can be challenged. What sets the United States apart most, for FitzGerald, is its management of a complex, buffer-state system in Mexico and Central America (exemplified by last week’s “safe third country agreement” with Guatemala), and its willingness to flout international norms and laws when it comes to providing asylum-seekers hearings, and returning people to countries where they are at serious risk of being killed.

Offshore bordering demonstrates just how profoundly immigration control is enmeshed in international hierarchies of power and wealth, as dominant countries of the Global North attempt to mold the migration policies of other states. They may offer foreign aid, military training, and technology transfers in exchange for strengthened, restrictionist borders. The Italian government, for example, equips, trains and funds the Libyan Coast Guard and pays private militias to prevent asylum-seekers from reaching European countries’ territorial waters.

Wealthy countries may also spread anti-immigration propaganda, seeking to discourage prospective migrants; in 2014, the Department of Homeland Security began running thousands of radio and TV advertisements in Central America warning of the risks involved in migrating to the United States. Military intervention has not been off the table. During their presidencies, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton invoked the necessity of U.S. military involvement in Central America and the Caribbean in order to stop refugee flight to the United States.

But the rich destination countries’ power is not unlimited. They cannot, for example, simply impose themselves on buffer states, where leaders hold competing agendas and need to persuasively promise their constituents that they are defending national sovereignty. Would-be partner states can also prove unable or unwilling to seal off their borders, especially where employers and smuggling operations convince officials to leave them open.

And there are, FitzGerald observes, additional counter-weights that pull states back from the extremities of offshore bordering. Some nations’ constitutions constrain executives’ discretion when it comes to determining asylum status, including their discretion outside of territorial borders. International reputational politics, too, is a significant force: Nations seeking to project a humanitarian identity, to themselves and others, do not want to be perceived as callous or exclusionary.

Perhaps chief among these counter-weights, for FitzGerald, is the work of legal and humanitarian activists. It is ultimately up to refugee advocates, NGOs, journalists and scholars, he maintains, to defend legality, morality and accountability by tracking the elusive, shifting and often secret inter-state arrangements that make offshore borders possible. With its wide-ranging empirical coverage, its lucid, detailed mapping of complicated policies, and its analytically useful typologies, Refuge Beyond Reach is itself a major contribution to this effort.

For many decades, governments have pursued remote control because—for all its intricacies—they have seen them as necessary and expedient. Sympathy—and legal rights—they have calculated, fade with distance. Border-making states could only get away with unethical and illegal undertakings the further they occurred from potentially activated, outraged publics. The assumption was that decisive numbers of citizens in the rich democracies of the Global North would simply not permit refugees and asylum-seekers at their territorial borders to be denied their rights and put needlessly at risk.

The last few years have seen this optimistic presumption placed under siege. The demonization of immigrants and refugees by politicians, and assaults on their rights, have made possible the prolonged detention of migrants, family separation, and harsh, abusive and even deadly conditions in plain view, inside U.S. territory, with the hearty assent of large segments of the citizenry. If part of the point of remote control was and is to hold the violent dimensions of border-making at arms’ length—geographically, legally and ethically—it says a great deal about the cruelty and brutality of the current administration and its supporters that, as they seek to fortify United States against the world at all costs, they do not flinch from the pain they inflict.

For over a century, powerful destination states have pushed their borders out into the oceans and into other countries where they have been allowed to, subjecting refugees to new dangers, of their own invention. The difference now is that they no longer act as if they have anything to hide.