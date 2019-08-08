The Harsh World of Offshore Borders

The use of remote control techniques has spread and intensified since the 1980s. FitzGerald sees a set of interlocking, mutually reinforcing causes at work. One is the end of the Cold War, which diminished ideological pressure on democratic states to live up to a “free world” standard of benevolent refugee treatment. Another is the inauguration of the “war on terror,” which stoked fears that refugees were actual or hypothetical terrorists, and enabled greater securitization of borders. The resort to offshore policies may also be a response to advocates’ relative success in securing fair hearings for refugees and immigrants who make it to a territorial border; it is easier to dispense with those proceedings mid-ocean or inside other states, where legal aid, information about the laws of destination countries, and critical publicity is difficult or impossible to access.

At the heart of the book is FitzGerald’s compelling typology of offshore border strategies in use today. First developed in the mid-nineteenth century were policies that comprise what FitzGerald calls “the dome”: the granting and checking of visas far from destination countries through consular permissions and policies requiring transport companies to collect documentation prior to boarding. Their objective was both to tighten restriction controls and to spare destination states the costs of deportation by preempting migration near its source.

Both the St. Louis and Palestine cases from the 1930s involved what FitzGerald calls “moats”: a reliance on oceans and maritime power to interrupt successful refugee transit. In some cases, oceans prove virtually uncrossable natural barriers to refugee flight. In other cases, where migrants hazard the open sea, naval and coast guard vessels intercept and deport them. The legality of these operations depends on where the seaborne interceptions take place. It also depends on the conditions in refugees’ home countries: the international-legal principle of non-refoulement prohibits the returning of refugees into danger. Finally, and crucially, there is the question of whether captured refugees receive a legitimate asylum hearing aboard ship, rather than a slapdash or fraudulent one, or none at all.