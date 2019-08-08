Ebola Outbreaks Are About Inequality

Ebola, like common North American diseases such as Lyme disease and toxoplasmosis, is what scientists call zoonotic, or animal-based: It circulates among bats and infects humans who come into contact with the blood or excretions of infected animals. Once the virus spills over into humans—say if a human eats fruit collected below a bat roost—it can spread from person to person, through contact with infected blood or body fluids.

Spillovers are nearly impossible to witness and document: A brush with bat droppings goes unnoticed, and symptoms of infection usually don’t appear for at least a week. Early symptoms are generic, too. Fevers, chills, and joint pain can be easily misdiagnosed as flu or malaria. In the hours and days before Ebola is diagnosed and gloves, masks, and gowns are put on, the virus can spread swiftly. Caregivers and health workers, in closest contact with the sick, are at greatest risk. Twenty-six people were sick and 20 people had died before the North Kivu epidemic was reported by the provincial health authority.

Because people who survive infection carry Ebola-specific antibodies, researchers are able to examine blood samples from the DRC and neighboring countries to check for exposure. Earlier this year, a team of researchers did just that, finding that exposures to the virus were rare, but not exceedingly so: Two percent of people surveyed from Kinshasa, the DRC’s capital and largest city, were exposed to the virus, with higher numbers in some rural regions.