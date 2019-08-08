Ebola Outbreaks Are About Inequality

Living conditions in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s eastern province of North Kivu were already precarious when the first cases of Ebola were reported there last July. Only eight days earlier, officials had declared an Ebola outbreak on the western side of the DRC over. Suddenly, World Health Organization officials faced an outbreak they feared would be much worse.

The North Kivu epidemic—which has killed more than 1,800 people thus far—is the DRC’s tenth reported Ebola epidemic since the virus was first observed in 1976. Increasingly, epidemiologists are arguing that Ebola, contrary to how it’s covered in the media, is less an improbable crisis and more a chronic—and escalating—threat. The virus, which repeatedly sparks panic far beyond Central Africa, endangers millions mainly because of how little the world invests in routine non-Ebola care in its countries of origin. By ignoring entrenched heath injustices, the international community fuels catastrophic outbreaks that become difficult to contain.

Ebola, like common North American diseases such as Lyme disease and toxoplasmosis, is what scientists call zoonotic, or animal-based: It circulates among bats and infects humans who come into contact with the blood or excretions of infected animals. Once the virus spills over into humans—say if a human eats fruit collected below a bat roost—it can spread from person to person, through contact with infected blood or body fluids.

Spillovers are nearly impossible to witness and document: A brush with bat droppings goes unnoticed, and symptoms of infection usually don’t appear for at least a week. Early symptoms are generic, too. Fevers, chills, and joint pain can be easily misdiagnosed as flu or malaria. In the hours and days before Ebola is diagnosed and gloves, masks, and gowns are put on, the virus can spread swiftly. Caregivers and health workers, in closest contact with the sick, are at greatest risk. Twenty-six people were sick and 20 people had died before the North Kivu epidemic was reported by the provincial health authority.