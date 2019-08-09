No Law Can Ban White Supremacy From the Internet

Social media companies already do a lot of policing. They also aren’t doing a great job at it. Just like the work carried out by actual law enforcement agencies, platform policing often increases mistrust and divisions in the community, doesn’t keep people safe, and tends to fall hardest on people who have the least power to push back when authorities get it wrong.

In fact, as can be the case with much of the American law enforcement system, platform policing seems designed to make people who are already marginalized even more so. Kim Kardashian gets to keep her nudes up on Instagram, but when queer and trans magazines use the app to promote their cover stars, Instagram refuses their paid posts with the terse and inaccurate message, “we don’t allow ads for escort services.” Instagram acknowledges it uses an algorithm to bury posts they deem “sexually suggestive,” allowing them to remain on the app, just making them significantly harder to find. But few moderation decisions come with clear communication or an appeals process. (Take the Twitter users banned after they were the ones targeted by a harassment campaign, or the ones silenced after promoting their own work investigating the alt-right.)

This current post-massacre moment will not be the first time someone has tried to hold web sites accountable for gun violence. In 2012, Radcliffe Haughton purchased a gun from a web site called Armslist and used it to kill his wife Zina, two bystanders, and himself—just two days after Zina was granted a restraining order against her husband. Like Craigslist, the web site didn’t sell anything directly; it was a platform for buyers and sellers to arrange their own sales. Haughton’s daughter, Yasmeen, brought multiple suits against Armslist, arguing in part that the site was culpable for being a platform where Haughton could purchase a gun he would otherwise be barred from buying. The case made it to the Wisconsin Supreme Court, where Armslist triumphed: Under Section 230, according to the decision, Armslist was a platform, not a publisher, and was therefore immune.