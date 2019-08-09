Open Borders Made America Great

But for white men, open borders remained very much real. While the U.S. did pass laws affecting white immigrants in the late 19th and early 20th century, they were fairly limited: Collecting a small tax from migrants upon arrival, banning “lunatics” and carriers of infectious disease, and stopping anyone “unable to take care of himself or herself without becoming a public charge.” Even when a literacy test was introduced in 1917, it could be administered in the migrant’s native language.



Effectively, U.S. immigration policy into the 1920s said that if you were a white, able-bodied man, the border was open.



And through that border came record numbers of migrants. In 1890, immigrants as a share of the population peaked at 14.8 percent. And this era—from the 1870s to the 1920s—was not just one of rising undocumented immigration, but of a skyrocketing standard of living, as well. Life expectancy shot up, infant mortality declined, cities got electricity and plumbing, and workers began to win 40-hour hour work weeks and weekends off.



This is the America my great-grandfather, Samuel Freedman, came to in 1911, when he walked off the deck of an English ship onto Ellis Island. His migration bears little resemblance to that of today’s documented immigrants. He had no visa—the U.S. would not even issue them until more than a decade later. He was checked for lice and given a medical examination, yes, but he wasn’t asked to present a passport. In fact, he wasn’t asked to present any papers at all. Simply stating the name of the ship on which he had arrived was all that was required for a foreigner to come to America with the intention of staying.



In other words, my great-grandfather was an undocumented immigrant. And, if your parents, or grandparents, or great-grandparents immigrated to the United States before 1924—when xenophobic panic about southern and eastern Europeans spurred the first truly restrictive laws for white migrants—they were undocumented, too.



When Democratic candidates talk about decriminalizing the border, they’d do well to remind skeptical voters of this history. After all, it is not only their families who are in debt to undocumented immigrants, but much of what they value about this country. Undocumented immigrants like Carl Schurz (born in Germany) fought for the abolition of slavery. Undocumented immigrants like Rose Schneiderman (born in Poland) helped win women the right to vote and workers the right to a union. Undocumented immigrants are even responsible for some of America’s favorite foods, from the Valencia orange (Lue Gim Gong, born in China) to the hamburger (Louis Lassen, born in Denmark).



Of course, a history lesson alone won’t persuade whites whose anti-immigration stance is purely the product of racism—after all, that’s what created our current, restrictive system in the first place. But for those whose opposition comes more from ignorance and misinformation—victims of effective propagandizing from far-right internet forums, cable news programs, and White House talking points—talking about voters’ own undocumented forebears is a vital step to changing their minds.

As the founding fathers recognized, open borders are the key to making America great. Engaging with this history, contemporary Americans may well come to that conclusion, too.