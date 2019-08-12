This Land Is Their Land, Too

An unusual question surfaced amid America’s debate about gun violence last week. “If you’re on here arguing the definition of ‘assault weapon’ today you are part of the problem,” country musician Jason Isbell wrote on Twitter after the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. “You know what an assault weapon is, and you know you don’t need one.” An Arkansas man replied with this counterpoint: “Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?”

Twitter users, myself included, had a field day with the bewildering question. But the man had touched on a genuine issue in America. One expert told Slate that wild pigs are “one of the world’s worst invasive species” because of the damage they can inflict on property and the risk to people and livestock. The Washington Post reported that an estimated six million feral hogs now live in four-fifths of the states, largely concentrated in the southern and central parts of the country. In 2011, Texas even passed a law allowing residents to hunt them from helicopters.

While the proliferation of feral hogs sheds has little to do with the national debate about gun control, it does shed light on how Americans perceive their relationship with the natural world. By enforcing an artificial divide between human and animal environments, people may be doing more harm than good to both sides of the equation. And by trying to solve every perceived transgression of that boundary with violence, those who enforce it betray a lack of moral imagination.

There’s a certain amount of hubris that comes with assuming that wildlife is invading human spaces. In truth, the reverse is true. Since the arrival of European settlers, humans in America have sought to conquer, rather than adapt to, their surroundings; the expansion of human populations on the continent has caused the steady, and sometimes rapid, elimination of animal populations. Buffalo were hunted nearly to extinction on the nineteenth century, counting fewer than 1,000 at the turn of the century. Gray wolves faced a similar fate in the twentieth century. By the time the Environmental Species Act went into effect in 1975, fewer than 1,000 wolves lived in the lower 48 states. (Both populations have since rebounded thanks to conservation efforts.)