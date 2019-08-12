This Land Is Their Land, Too

While the proliferation of feral hogs has little to do with the national debate about gun control, it does shed light on how Americans perceive their relationship with the natural world. By enforcing an artificial divide between human and animal environments, people may be doing more harm than good to both sides of the equation. And by trying to solve every perceived transgression of that boundary with violence, those who enforce it betray a lack of moral imagination.

There’s a certain amount of hubris that comes with assuming that wildlife is invading human spaces. In truth, the reverse is true. Since the arrival of European settlers, humans in America have sought to conquer, rather than adapt to, their surroundings; the expansion of human populations on the continent has caused the steady, and sometimes rapid, elimination of animal populations. Buffalo were hunted nearly to extinction in the nineteenth century, counting fewer than 1,000 at the turn of the century. Gray wolves faced a similar fate in the twentieth century. By the time the Endangered Species Act went into effect in 1973, fewer than 1,000 wolves lived in the lower 48 states.* (Both populations have since rebounded thanks to conservation efforts.)

Sometimes, these efforts to tame the natural world backfire spectacularly. Coyotes today, like wolves before them, face a similar effort to hunt them into submission. When under pressure by hunters and other ecological threats, however, coyotes tend to respond by breeding more often and bearing larger litters. The result has been an explosive growth in the coyote population nationwide. Rather than learn from this mistake, some communities are eager to repeat it. Urban hunters armed with AR-15s now prowl some major cities to check coyote populations that, as The New York Times put it, are “colonizing” urban centers.