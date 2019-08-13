Those Profiting off the Vaping Epidemic Should Pay to Stop It

“Why are there toilets in the Juul room?” read the caption of a Snapchat photo showing two urinals. I’m a senior in college, and that question made me feel old. Back in my day, cigarette smoke didn’t smell like “crème brûlée” or “cool cucumber.” I couldn’t ditch my girlfriend for Juulia. And bathrooms were reserved for scrolling through Facebook on your iPhone. But now almost 40 percent of twelfth-graders vape, and I’m the old guy asking his grandkid for help with “the Google.” When I was in high school, cigarettes weren’t cool. How has it taken longer for me to get a college degree than it has for a whole generation to get addicted to nicotine?

Last month, a House subcommittee tried to shed some light on the answer to that question. The subcommittee found that Juul “deployed a sophisticated program” to “convey its messaging directly to teenage children,” including, in one case, throwing $134,000 at a five-week summer camp for kids as young as eight. Co-founder James Monsees countered that Juul was just trying to prevent young people from using its product, noting that it had pulled the “mango” and other flavors from stores more than a year ago.

There is plenty of reason to doubt that Juul actively trying to reduce youth vaping. If the bottom line isn’t evidence enough—Juul’s bulging profits are largely driven by younger consumers—the marketing should be. The sweet, flavored vapor delivered through a USB-charged electronic device is marketed with slick photos of young people at flashy events. Did they really think those images would only appeal to pack-a-day-smoking 55-year-olds?

A company executive said otherwise, telling The New York Times that Juul knew right away that teens were using its product. And a team of more than 80 lobbyists are working hard on Juul’s behalf to make sure that doesn’t change anytime soon.