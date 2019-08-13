Those Profiting off the Vaping Epidemic Should Pay to Stop It

“Why are there toilets in the Juul room?” read the caption of a Snapchat photo showing two urinals. I’m a senior in college, and that question made me feel old. Back in my day, cigarette smoke didn’t smell like “crème brûlée” or “cool cucumber.” I couldn’t ditch my girlfriend for Juulia. And bathrooms were reserved for scrolling through Facebook on your iPhone. But now almost 40 percent of twelfth-graders vape, and I’m the old guy asking his grandkid for help with “the Google.” When I was in high school, cigarettes weren’t cool. How has it taken longer for me to get a college degree than it has for a whole generation to get addicted to nicotine?

Last month, a House subcommittee tried to shed some light on the answer to that question. The subcommittee found that Juul “deployed a sophisticated program” to “convey its messaging directly to teenage children,” including, in one case, throwing $134,000 at a five-week summer camp for kids as young as eight. Co-founder James Monsees countered that Juul was just trying to prevent young people from using its product, noting that it had pulled the “mango” and other flavors from stores more than a year ago.