The Pretzel Logic of Trump’s Immigration Policy

The plan, based on a nineteenth century (and never formalized) “public charge” principle, could deny green cards and citizenship to immigrants who have used public services like Medicaid, SNAP (food stamps), or the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or to those deemed “likely” to use them in the future. Per The Washington Post:



Factors that can count against a green card applicant include having “a medical condition” that will interfere with work or school; not having enough money to cover “any reasonably foreseeable medical costs” related to such a medical condition; having “financial liabilities;” having been approved to receive a public benefit, even if the individual has not actually received the benefit; having a low credit score; the absence of private health insurance; the absence of a college degree; not having the English language skills “sufficient to enter the job market;” or having a sponsor who is “unlikely” to provide financial support.

The administration has been planning to implement these measures since last year. In Monday’s press conference, Cuccinelli stressed that the plan was meant to foster “self-reliance” among immigrants. But the likely effect is to discourage immigrants who might need public services from seeking them, for fear it could damage their chances for residence status or naturalization.



It’s also another sign of the administration struggling to thread a needle in its approach to immigration policy. The hardliners in the administration, like Cuccinelli and Senior Adviser Stephen Miller, are finally moving past the focus on illegal immigration, to enshrine curbs on legal immigration—something that has been their ultimate goal since this administration’s earliest days. But this White House is also attempting to assuage business interests by claiming to advance “merit-based” immigration, particularly H-1B visas, which are favored by many industries, most notably the tech sector.

