The Pretzel Logic of Trump’s Immigration Policy

Donald Trump’s top immigration official tried his hand at poetry Tuesday, revamping “The New Colossus”—the Emma Lazarus sonnet immortalized inside the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty—to fit the administration’s nativist policies. Asked by NPR if the Lazarus poem—which includes the famous lines “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore”—is still part of the “American ethos,” Cuccinelli shrugged off the question. “They certainly are,” Cuccinelli said. “Give me your tired and your poor—who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge.”

As poetry, it certainly doesn’t compare to Lazarus’s soaring imagery, nor her comforting intent—though that isn’t much of a surprise given Cuccinelli’s history. (In 2012, while serving as Virginia’s attorney general, he compared immigrants to animals. “[The D.C. wildlife protection policy] is worse than our immigration policy—you can’t break up rat families. Or raccoons or all the rest and you can’t even kill them,” Cuccinelli said. “It’s unbelievable.”) On Monday, Cuccinelli cited Lazarus’s poem while unveiling one of the Trump administration’s most aggressive efforts yet to curb legal immigration.



The plan, based on a 19th century (and never formalized) “public charge” principle, could deny green cards and citizenship to immigrants who have used public services, like Medicaid, SNAP (food stamps), or CHIP, or to those deemed “likely” to use them in the future. Per The Washington Post:



Factors that can count against a green card applicant include having “a medical condition” that will interfere with work or school; not having enough money to cover “any reasonably foreseeable medical costs” related to such a medical condition; having “financial liabilities;” having been approved to receive a public benefit, even if the individual has not actually received the benefit; having a low credit score; the absence of private health insurance; the absence of a college degree; not having the English language skills “sufficient to enter the job market;” or having a sponsor who is “unlikely” to provide financial support.

The administration has been planning to implement these measures since last year. In Monday’s press conference, Cuccinelli stressed that the plan was meant to foster “self-reliance” among immigrants. But the likely effect is to discourage immigrants who might need public services from seeking them, for fear it could damage their chances for residence status or naturalization.

